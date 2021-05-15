Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has equalled Gerd Muller's 40-goal Bundesliga record with a goal against SC Freiburg.

Bayern are already 10 points ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig and have secured the German league title.

They visited ninth-placed Freiburg on Saturday with Lewandowski on 39 goals in the league already, but the 32-year-old Polish striker scored from the spot on 26 minutes.

Bundesliga Bayern cannot afford Haaland transfer fee: Kahn 13/05/2021 AT 08:39

Bayern host Augsburg in their last game of the season where Lewandowski may have the chance to add to his tally and break the record.

The Poland striker is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga, with 276 goals now, behind only Mueller's 365. Mueller set his record in the 1971/72 season.

Real make Mbappe's international team-mate their top priorty - Euro Papers

Bundesliga Chelsea, Man City 'Lewandowski contenders', but does Pole want a new contract? 07/05/2021 AT 15:05