Football

Highlights: Robert Lewandowski breaks Gerd Muller's goalscoring record in Bayern Munich's win over Augsburg

Robert Lewandowski scored his 41st goal of the Bundesliga season on Saturday, breaking the record previously held by Gerd Muller that had stood for 49 years. Lewandowski had to wait until the final minutes against Augsburg in the final game of the Bundesliga season to hit his 41st goal. It was typical Lewandowski goal, pouncing on a save by the goalkeeper to tap in a rebound.

00:02:02, 43 minutes ago