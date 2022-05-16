Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn is refusing to sanction a transfer exit for Robert Lewandowski.

The Pole - Bayern's second-highest goalscorer of all time - revealed to reporters after his side's final Bundesliga game of the season last weekend that he wouldn't be signing a new deal and that he was urging the club to consider offers for him.

Ad

However Kahn has countered that and has told the forward that he will block any attempt to leave.

Transfers Christensen pulled out of Chelsea FA Cup final squad ahead of Barca switch - Paper Round 16 HOURS AGO

He said: “We know this alarmism from the past. It’s not something that causes us a headache. We made an offer to his agent. He rejected this offer. That’s his right.

"The fact is: He has a contract and he will fulfil it. We are very clear and consistent about that. That’s the way things are here at Bayern.

"There is no player above the club.”

Lewandowski has won all there is to win at Bayern and there was an air of finality in his comments in the wake of his side's 2-2 final-day draw with Wolfsburg, in which the Pole scored his 50th goal of the season. Bayern had already been crowned champions of Germany for a record tenth year in a row.

The 33-year-old said: “I can confirm that I spoke to [sporting director] Hasan [Salihamidzic] and informed him that the decision was made and that I am not extending my contract with Bayern.

Both sides have to think about the future. It’s best if we find the best solution for both sides.

“I said to Salihamidzic that if an offer comes, then we have to think about it — also for the club.

"That’s all I can say.”

"Our position has not changed," he said. "The fact is he has a contract to 30 June, 2023."

Club legend Lothar Matthaus also waded into the debate, delivering stark words for the club's executive hierarchy over their transfer strategy.

He said: "Bayern should have clearly and unequivocally signalled to Lewandowski a few months ago that they wanted to keep him.

I would have done everything to extend his long-term future. An exception should have been made for him.

"There is little right [at the club] at the moment. [David] Alaba and [Niklas] Süle have both gone in a very short space of time and to top it off, they also left on frees.

"And if that wasn't enough, now Lewandowski doesn't want to stay at Bayern anymore either. No wonder, with all the quarrels, the loss of quality and the obvious courting of [Erling] Haaland.

"He [Lewandowski] is an absolute flagship for Bayern Munich in terms of marketing and image. Which Bayern player has been a World Footballer of the Year [winner] in the last 30 years? None! Now you finally have one and treat him like that."

Perhaps mindful that Lewandowski's future is uncertain, reports continue to link Bayern with a move for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

However Kicker say that Mane's potential arrival is more to do with speculation surrounding Serge Gnabry, whose deal in Bavaria also expires next summer.

Ballon d'Or ‘Deserved the Ballon d’Or!’ – Martinez reveals why Lewandowski wants Barca move 03/05/2022 AT 10:18