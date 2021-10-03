Bayern Munich have suffered their first league loss at home since 2019 as Eintracht Frankfurt upset the odds to come from behind to win 2-1 in the Bundesliga.

Historically the Eagles have a terrible record against Bayern, with the Reds winning each of their last 12 meetings at the Allianz Arena.

And the game looked to be going in one direction from the moment the whistle was blown. Bayern pressed and forced the visitors into a series of errors that could well have been converted if the final pass was better.

It was Leon Goretzka who broke the deadlock just before the half-hour mark. Martin Hinteregger attempted to play out from the back, but his pass was blocked and it eventually came to Robert Lewandowski who slipped in the midfielder, who slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

But Bayern’s lead only lasted a few minutes as a rare Frankfurt attack produced a corner thanks to the hard work of Kristijan Jakic, who battled Dayot Upamecano to win the set piece, which was dispatched by Filip Kostic. And it was Hinteregger who got on the end of it and smashed his header past Manuel Neuer.

Just before the break, both sides had a chance to take the lead, with Almamy Toure missing his one on one with Neuer and up the other end Serge Gnabry hit the post when he really should have scored.

The second half continued in a similar fashion with it largely looking like attack versus defence as Frankfurt sat deep to frustrate Bayern.

And if it wasn’t for Kevin Trapp the hosts could well have been ahead, but the German 'keeper produced a string of amazing saves.

The pick of the bunch a one-footed save to deny a Lewandowski header from point-blank range.

As the game progressed Julian Nagelsmann continued to throw on a host of attacking changes to grab a goal.

But it was Filip Kostic who found the back of the net for Frankfurt, as his low effort slipped past Neuer, to make it a historic victory for the visitors.

Next up for Bayern is an away trip to Bayer Leverkusen while Frankfurt host Hertha Berlin in a key clash in the bottom half of the table.

TALKING POINT - WASTEFUL BAYERN

Bayern have found themselves in the habit of turning over teams, week in week out, with a record of a goal every five shots. But it seemed like they just took their eye off the ball and were ultimately punished for that. In the final third they were wasteful and they lacked a sense of urgency, up until the point they conceded a second goal with seven minutes to play.

MAN OF THE MATCH - KEVIN TRAPP (EINTRACHT FRANKFURT)

Hansi Flick sat in the stands at the Allianz Arena and witnessed a goalkeeping masterclass from Trapp who produced save after save to deny Bayern what was expected to be a routine win in front of the home crowd. A simply outstanding performance worthy.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Bayern: Neuer 7, Süle 7, Upamecano 6, Hernandez 6, Davies 7, Kimmich 7, Goretzka 7, Gnabry 6, Müller 6, Sané 6, Lewandowski 6

Frankfurt: Trapp 10*, Silva Melo 6, Ilsanker 6, Hinteregger 7, Touré 7, Sow 6, Jakic 7, Chandler 6, Lindstrom 7, Borré 6, Kostic 8

KEY MOMENTS:

29 - GOAL! Goretzka makes it 1-0. Hinteregger attempted to play out from the back, but his pass is blocked and it comes to Lewandowski who slips in Goretzka, who slots the ball into the bottom corner

32’ - GOAL! 1-1 Frankfurt - Redemption for Hinteregger who powers home a firm header courtesy of a Kosticapp corner. Game on!!!

42’ - CHANCE! Touré just had to score there!!! He's in on goal but Neuer was there to stop it from going in with an outstretched leg.

44’ - CHANCE! How did Gnabry miss? The forward was slipped in at the back post, but his shot clips the outside of the post and goes out

56’ - SAVE! How did Trapp save that? Somehow the Frankfurt 'keeper has kept out Lewandowski's header with a leg. That was extraordinary!!

83’ - GOAL!!!!! 2-1 to Frankfurt! It's smash and grab from visitors!!! With seven minutes to go Kostic hits a low hard effort which slips under Neuer

KEY STATS:

An amazing result for Frankfurt who last won away against Bayern Munich back in 2000

