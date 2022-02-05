Bayern Munich moved nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga after beating RB Leipzig 3-2 in a topsy-turvy game at the Allianz Arena.

An intrepid Leipzig equalised twice during an exciting contest, but the match was ultimately settled by Josko Gvardiol’s unfortunate own goal just before the hour.

Both sides had a number of chances to score during a highly entertaining first half. Thomas Muller put Bayern ahead with a tap-in in the 12th minute, but Leipzig were always dangerous on the break and Dani Olmo could have scored a hat-trick before Andre Silva equalised in the 27th minute.

The home side responded to the setback with calm authority. Coman’s mishit cross hit a post, Muller had a goal ruled out by VAR for a foul by Lewandowski in the build-up – and then Lewandowski put Bayern ahead with another expert finish just before half-time.

The impressive Christopher Nkunku scored a second equaliser for Leipzig, nutmegging Manuel Neuer, but this time they were only level for five minutes. Bayern went 3-2 ahead when Serge Gnabry’s cross was deflected into his own net by Gvardiol, and Leipzig were unable to rouse themselves a third time.

TALKING POINT

Can anyone stop Bayern winning their tenth title in a row? It doesn’t look likely. Dortmund are still just about in the title race, and will reduce the gap to six points if they beat Leverkusen tomorrow. But it’s hard to see anyone stopping Bayern. Even when they were severely tested by an excellent, intrepid Leipzig side, they found a way to win.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Kingsley Coman (Bayern) - A constant threat on the left wing, where his clever dribbling made life miserable for both Nordi Mukiele and the substitute Benjamin Henrichs. Coman created the second goal for Robert Lewandowski with a precise cross and played an important a part in the third with a pass to Serge Gnabry.

Bayern Munich's French forward Kingsley Coman (R) and Leipzig's German defender Lukas Klostermann vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig in Munich, southern Germany on February, Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Bayern: Neuer 8, Pavard 7, Sule 6, Hernandez 6, Gnabry 7, Kimmich 8, Tolisso 6, Coman 9, Muller 7, Sane 8, Lewandowski 7.

Subs: Musiala 7, Upamecano 6, Sabitzer 6, Nianzou 6

Leipzig: Gulacsi 8, Mukiele 6, Orban 6, Gvardiol 6, Klostermann 7, Laimer 7, Kampl 6, Angelino 6, Olmo 6, Nkunku 9, Silva 8.

Subs: Szoboszlai 7, Forsberg 6, Haidara 7, Henrichs 6, Poulsen 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

12’ GOAL! Bayern 1-0 Leipzig (Muller)

Thomas Muller gives Bayern the lead, tapping into an empty net after Gulacsi saved Lewandowski's low shot.

27’ GOAL! Bayern 1-1 Leipzig (Silva)

Andre Silva brings Leipzig level! Laimer's dink over Neuer was going wide until Silva poked it into the net from a couple of yards.

39’ NO GOAL! Bayern 1-1 Leipzig

Thomas Muller gets his second, thumping a header past Gulacsi from Gnabry's cross. But Leipzig want a foul for a challenge by Lewandowski on Gvardiol in the build-up – and it’s ruled out by VAR.

44’ GOAL! Bayern 2-1 Leipzig (Lewandowski 44)

Bayern are back in front. Coman breaks down the left and guides a cross towards Lewandowski, who wrongfoots Gulacsi with a terrific downward header.

53’ GOAL! Bayern 2-2 Leipzig (Nkunku)

Leipzig are level again! Laimer plays a killer through pass to Nkunku, who nutmegs the outrushing Neuer.

58’ GOAL! Bayern 3-2 Leipzig (Gvardiol own goal)

Bayern go in front for the third time! They won the ball high up the field, with Coman playing in Gnabry on the right. His cross took a big deflection off Gvardiol and looped over Gulacsi.

KEY STATS

Thomas Muller made his 404th Bundesliga appearance, putting him level with Klaus Augenthaler in fifth place on the Bayern all-time list.

Bayern have scored 68 goals in their first 21 league games, a Bundesliga record.

