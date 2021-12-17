Bayern Munich cruised into the winter break with another win as they thumped Wolfsburg 4-0 at Allianz Arena.

The league champions came into the game as the in-form team with four wins on the bounce, while the visitors were looking to stop the rot having lost their previous four.

Ad

The game started quickly with Bayern breaking the deadlock after just seven minutes with Thomas Muller scoring on his 400th appearance for the hosts. Serge Gnabry's shot from the edge of the box was spilt by Koen Casteels into the path of Muller who had the simplest of tap-ins for eight yards out.

Bundesliga Gnabry scores hat-trick as Bayern hit five past Stuttgart 14/12/2021 AT 17:45

But for all their dominance, Bayern still looked shaky at the back during the first half with Manuel Neuer being called into action on a number of occasions to stop Wout Weghorst from scoring.

The second half saw Wolfsburg take up a low defensive line which invited Bayern to press them back. This approach led to them conceding two goals in quick succession, the first goal coming from a short-corner routine which was finished by a Dayot Upamecano header. The second goal was a stunning Leroy Sane effort from the edge of the box which was bent into the corner of the net.

The visitors clearly had a game plan that they were sticking with, but ultimately it left them vulnerable to the attacking prowess of the league leaders who sealed the win with a Robert Lewandowski goal on 88 minutes.

TALKING POINT - TOOTHLESS WOLVES LOOK IN TROUBLE

The nature of this defeat against arguably one of the best teams in world football probably isn't the biggest issue for Wolfsburg right now, as even the most die-hard fan would have been dreaming if they truly believed they could get something out of this game. What is more concerning is the freefall they seem to find themselves in which leaves them just three points above Augsburg in 16th place. There is no doubt head coach Florian Kohfeldt is going to have to maximise his winter break as he plots a way to end his side's five straight defeats in 2022.

MAN OF THE MATCH: JAMAL MUSIALA (BAYERN MUNICH)

The stats showed that the young midfielder was the most pressed player on the pitch and that really wasn't a surprise as he ran the show for the German champions. Despite the attention he was constantly getting from the opposition players, he always managed to wriggle free and contribute to the team's attacking threat. To top it all off he managed to assist Lewandowski with his record breaking 43rd goal incthe calendar year with a perfectly cushioned header.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Bayern: Neuer 8, Pavard 7, Upamecano 7, Hernández 6, Davies 7, Roca 7, Musiala 9*, Gnabry 8, Muller 8, Sanu 8, Lewandowski 7

SUBS: Sabitzer 5 , Sarr N/A, Richards N/A, Tillman N/A, Nianzou N/A

Wolfsburg: Casteels 6, Lacroix 6, Bornauw 6, Brooks 6, Vranckx 6, Arnold 6, Baku 6, Gerhardt 5, Steffen 5, Waldschmidt 5, Weghorst 7

SUBS: Guilavogui 6, Mbabu 6, Nmecha 6

KEY MOMENTS:

KEY MOMENTS:

7’ - GOAL! 1-0 Bayern Munich (Müller) Wolfsburg fail to clear Sané's free kick, the ball then came out to Gnabry, who shot from the edge of the box and Casteels spilt it into the path of Müller who tapped it in

8’ - SAVE! Almost an instant response from the visitors. Weghorst bursts into the box and manages to get one on one with Neuer. But the Bayern keeper blocked the shot just in the nick of time

10’ - CHANCE! Sané tries his luck from range with a powerful effort which Casteels opts to palm away. The ball then almost falls kindly for Lewandowski, but the striker just couldn't get his shot on target

57’ - GOAL! 2-0 Bayern Munich (Upamecano) Wolfsburg failed to deal with Bayern's short corner routine as the cross comes in and Upamecano has a simple header from the centre of the box

59’ - GOAL! 3-0 Bayern Munich (Sané) What a goal. Sané opens up his body on the edge of the box and bends his left footed shot into corner of the net

87’ - GOAL! 4-0 Bayern Munich (Lewandowski) Just when it looked like Lewandowski wasn't going to get his record 43 goals in one calendar year, he pops up in the box to volley home a Musiala headed cross

KEY STATS:

Lewandowski has scored 43 Bundesliga goals in 2021, setting a new record for the most goals scored within a single calendar year in the competition

Muller made his 400th Bundesliga appearance for Bayern. Since Muller’s debut, only Lionel Messi (442) and Sergio Busquets (431) for Barcelona, along with Marseille’s Steve Mandanda (429) have played more games for one club in the big five leagues.

Bundesliga Musiala suffers wrist fracture to deepen Bayern Munich's midfield crisis 14/12/2021 AT 14:59