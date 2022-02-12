Bayern Munich were brought crashing back down to earth as VfL Bochum inflicted a 4-2 defeat on the Bundesliga champions.

Julian Nagelsmann's side opened up a nine-point gap at the top of the league last weekend and were searching for their fourth straight victory.

Ad

It looked like business as usual when Robert Lewandowski gave the Bavarians a flying start with his 25th goal of the season, but the game was quickly turned on its head.

Bundesliga Sule to join Dortmund from Bayern in the summer 07/02/2022 AT 15:44

Bochum - who lost 7-0 at Bayern Munich last September - were quickly back on level terms courtesy of Christopher Antwi-Adjei's curling shot.

Patrick Osterhage's attempted cross was adjudged to have been handled by Dayot Upamecano inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot, with Jurgen Locadia converting the penalty to give Bochum the lead after 14 minutes.

But it was to get much better for the hosts, whose first-half performance will go down in club folklore, as defender Cristian Gamboa arrowed an unstoppable shot into the top corner after nutmegging Kingsley Coman. And just a minute before the break, Gerrit Holtmann nonchalantly lifted the ball over Sven Ulreich - deputising for the injured Manuel Neuer - and into the top corner.

Bochum had the ball in the back of the net twice more immediately after the restart. However, goalscorers Holtmann and Antwi-Adjei were both deemed to be offside.

With 15 minutes remaining, Lewandowski reduced the arrears with a spectacular half-volley to give Bayern hope and was a short while later denied his hat-trick when his excellent free-kick struck the woodwork.

However, the damage had already been done and Bochum held on for an unforgettable victory as they move 11th in the table. Bayern remain nine points clear at the summit ahead of second-placed Dortmund's visit to Union Berlin on Sunday.

TALKING POINT - A day that will go down in Bochum's history

It's unlikely to scupper their quest for a 10th-consecutive Bundesliga title but make no mistake about it, this is an embarrassing result for Bayern Munich.

The scoreline may not exactly be reflective of how the game panned out, but ultimately the Bavarians weren't clinical in attack whereas their opponents most certainly were. Bochum hit the target with five of their nine shots at goal, scoring four of them. On the other hand, Bayern could score only twice despite having 18 shots.

It was a bad day at the office for Bayern, but for Bochum, Saturday, February 12, is a day that will go down in the club's history. The day they not only beat the great Bayern Munich but actually taught them a lesson.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Gerrit Holtman (VfL Bochum)

The wideman tortured Bayern with his pace, skill and endeavour, particularly in the first half. Upamecano simply couldn't deal with him and it was no surprise that the France international was subbed off at half-time.

Capped a fine performance with an excellent goal.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bochum: Esser 7, Gamboa 8, Kotchap 7, Leitsch 7, Soares 7, Osterhage 7, Losilla 7, Rexhbecaj 7, Antwi-Adjei 7, Locadia 7, Holtmann 9*.. subs: Pantovic N/A, Polter N/A, Masovic N/A, Asano N/A.

Bayern Munich: Ulreich 5, Pavard 5, Sule 5, Upamecano 4, Hernandez 5, Kimmich 5, Gnabry 6, Muller 5, Sane 5, Coman 6, Lewandowski 7.. subs: Choupo-Moting 5, Tolisso 5, Sabitzer 5.

KEY MOMENTS

9' - GOAL! VFL BOCHUM 0-1 BAYERN MUNICH (ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI): With their first shot on target, Bayern lead! Goal number 25 of the season for Lewandowski! The free-kick is taken quickly, it's shifted across to Muller, whose floated cross picks out Coman at the far post. He nods it into the path of Lewandowski who is allowed a touch, spins and pokes it home.

14' - GOAL! VFL BOCHUM 1-1 BAYERN MUNICH (CHRISTOPHER ANTWI-ADJEI) What a response from the hosts! The run of Antwi-Adjei is fed by Holtmann. His first touch is perfect and creates the angle and space for a shot and he coolly tucks it past Ulreich into the bottom corner. It's Antwi-Adjei's first league goal for the club!

37' - GOAL! VFL BOCHUM 2-1 BAYERN MUNICH (JURGEN LOCADIA): Locadia makes no mistake, tucking his penalty away into the bottom left corner to give Bochum the lead!

40' - GOAL! VFL BOCHUM 3-1 BAYERN MUNICH (CRISTIAN GAMBOA): What a goal! Bochum are in dreamland!! Gamboa nutmegs Coman before racing into the box and arrowing an unstoppable shot into the top corner, leaving Ulreich absolutely no chance.

44' - GOAL! VFL BOCHUM 4-1 BAYERN MUNICH (GERRIT HOLTMANN) What is going on?! This is simply unbelievable! It just gets better and better for Bochum as Holtmann makes it 4-1 with a beautiful goal. From the left, he nonchalantly lifts the ball over the head of Ulreich and into the top corner.

75' - GOAL! VFL BOCHUM 4-2 BAYERN MUNICH (ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI): Bayern Munich reduce the arrears - and with 15 minutes left who could write them off? Bochum are unable to clear their lines from Kimmich's free-kick delivery, it falls to Lewandowski whose gorgeous half-volley nestles into the back of the net for his 26th of the season.

86' - OFF THE POST! If Bayern are going to claw back a point today, they need to get on the scoreboard again soon - and they almost do! Lewandowski's free-kick looks destined for the top corner as Esser is rooted to the spot but it agonisingly comes back off the woodwork!

KEY STAT

VfL Bochum are the first team to score four first half goals in a Bundesliga match against Bayern München since 1975, when Eintracht Frankfurt scored five before the break in their 6-0 victory.

Bundesliga Bayern fend off spirited Leipzig to move nine points clear 05/02/2022 AT 16:31