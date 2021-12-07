Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been hit with a 40,000 euro (£34,000) fine as a result of comments regarding referee Felix Zwayer.

Zwayer was at the heart of two controversial penalty decisions which helped league leaders Bayern Munich to a 3-2 away win at Dortmund, who trail behind in second place in the Bundesliga.

Bellingham was interviewed after the match, and said Zwayer had ‘match-fixed before’ which was in reference to Zwayer being banned for six months in 2005 after an investigation into a corruption scandal.

Bellingham was reported to Dortmund police over the incident, and he has now been fined for ‘unsportsmanlike behaviour'.

The 18-year-old England midfielder’s club will not appeal the punishment.

Speaking to Viaplay, Bellingham said: "You give a referee, that has match-fixed before, the biggest game in Germany. What do you expect?

"For me, it wasn't [a penalty]. He [Hummels] is not even looking at the ball and he's fighting to get it and it hits him.

"You can look at a lot of the decisions in the game."

Dortmund are now four points behind Bayern.

