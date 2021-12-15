Erling Haaland struck a brace to help Borussia Dortmund get back to winning ways at Signal Iduna Park, as Marco Rose’s side clinched a 3-0 win over bottom side Greuther Furth to end their two-game wait for a victory in the Bundesliga.

After a nervy start, the hosts eventually hit their stride and thought they took the lead in the 20th minute, but Thorgan Hazard’s strike was ruled out for a narrow offside after a VAR check.

The hosts were awarded a penalty ten minutes later, as Haaland’s shot hit the hand of Maximillian Bauer in the box. A quick VAR check confirmed the decision.

The Norwegian made no mistake from the spot-kick, slotting the ball into the bottom left corner.

Dortmund supporters finally had another goal to cheer eight minutes from time as Haaland rose highest to head in Julian Brandt’s free-kick to grab his 13th league goal of the season.

Donyell Malen added Dortumund’s third in the 88th minute to seal the win with a clever bit of play in the box.

Dortmund stay in 2nd, and Greuther remain bottom, yet to pick up a single point away from home.

TALKING POINT - Comfortable scoreline flattered Dortmund

A lot was expected of Borussia Dortmund this evening, as judging by Greuther Furth’s results, Marco Rose’s side came up against one of the poorest teams in recent Bundesliga history.

Going into the game, the visitors sat at the foot of the table, with just four points. The fans standing in the famed Yellow Wall must’ve thought three points was a formality, but they were wrong.

Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland kicks the ball to score a penalty 1-0 goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs SpVgg Greuther Fuerth in Dortmund, on December 15, 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

Stefan Leitl’s Greuther side put up a good fight in patches, and looked dangerous on the break. The Bavarian-based team frustrated Dortmund in the second half, and BVB lacked intensity at times. The crowd definitely made their feelings known that the performance was not good enough.

However, eventually Furth’s race was ran in the closing stages of the game, as two quick Dortmund goals within the space of six minutes killed the match, and made the scoreline look more comfortable than it actually was. There is certainly work to do for Dortmund after the winter break if they really want to challenge Bayern Munich for the title.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Julian Brandt

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder is definitely showing why he has to be one of the first names on the Dortmund team sheet this season, grabbing two more assists to take his tally to four in the league this season.

It also means that the German now has five direct goal involvements in his last four games, and he picked up where he left off against Bochum, where he netted a late equaliser to snatch a point.

DORTMUND, GERMANY - DECEMBER 15: Jetro Willems of SpVgg Greuther Fuerth battles for possession with Julian Brandt of Borussia Dortmund during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and SpVgg Greuther Fürth at Signal Iduna Park on December 15, 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

His driving runs down the right wing and accurate through balls continuously proved to be a challenge for Greuther Furth, but the highlight of his evening was his low cross assist for Donyell Malen's late goal.

PLAYER RATINGS

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel 6, Schulz 6, Hummels 7, Zagadou 7 , Meunier 7, Witsel 7, Bellingham 6, Brandt 8, T. Hazard 6, Reus 6, Haaland 8. Subs: Dahoud 6, Malen 7, Can 6, Tigges 6.

Greuther Fürth: Burchert 6, Bauer 5, Christiansen 6, Willems 6, Mayerhofer 6, Itten 6, Tillman 6, Griesbeck 6, Dudziak 6, Seguin 7, Leweling 6. Subs: Hrgota 6, Abiama 5, Nielsen 7, Itter 6, Green 6.

KEY MOMENTS

20’ - GOAL DISALLOWED! - Dortmund take the lead! Or not! Haaland does well to drive inside from the left wing, before sliding in Thorgan Hazard, who rifles one into the back of the net. From the replay, the Belgian's upper body is a fraction offside and after a quick VAR check, the referee calls it back!

31’ - PENALTY DORTMUND! - Dortmund break, and Bellingham goes down in pain on the left hand side of the box - calls for a penalty are waved off. The hosts then recycle the ball on the right, before Haaland lets a shot go, but it is blocked by the hand of Maximillian Bauer and after the referee checks the VAR monitor, he points to the spot!

45+2’ - FLASHPOINT! Bellingham goes in on Christiansen and does win the ball, but the Furth man goes down. The away side are pleading with the referee as the Englishman is already on a yellow card. It then takes another turn as Furth boss Stefan Leitl runs out to confront the officials - it results in a yellow card!

88’ - GOAL! - Brandt squares it from the right into Donyell Malen on the left hand side of the box,, but the Dutchman still has a lot to do to hold off Greuther's defence. The forward eventually wriggles past them and slides it home well!

KEY STATS

- Erling Haaland has scored 29 Bundesliga goals in this calendar year equalling the record for the most Bundesliga goals by a Dortmund player within a year.

- Haaland has now scored seven braces for Dortmund this season in all competitions.

- The result is Greuther Furth’s 14th loss of the Bundesliga season.

