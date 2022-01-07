A depleted Bayern Munich side were shocked at home by Borussia Monchengladbach at the Allianz Arena on Friday night.

All seemed in control when the hosts went in front after 18 minutes from a typical Thomas Muller to Robert Lewandowski pass ending with the requisite perfect touch and finish.

Ad

The game turned on its head in four minutes around the half hour mark. First Niklas Suele could only half-clear a ball into the path of Florian Neihaus who gleefully slotted home under Sven Ulreich's leg.

Bundesliga Muller on target in 400th Bundesliga game as Bayern Munich crush Wolfsburg 17/12/2021 AT 18:32

Soon afterwards they were in front when Stefan Lainer met Luca Netz's corner with a flicked header which Ulreich could only parry into the net.

Lewandowski hit the post and bar after this point but Gladbach held on for their fourth victory in six games against Bayern.

Bayern went into the game with Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez and Dayot Upamecano all unavailable due to Covid.

TALKING POINT

Is the Bundesliga title race open? It still takes a leap of faith to think Bayern will not win the Bundesliga but the door will feel every so slightly ajar if Dortmund win at Eintracht Frankfurt tomorrow and reduce the deficit to six points. This blip can largely be blamed on the lack of players available to Julian Nagelsmann, especially in their own third, which saw Joshua Kimmich forced into defence and showed Manuel Neuer, even approaching his 36th birthday, is still their second most important player (Certainly on this showing it will not be Sven Ulreich who replaces him).

However, with a fully fit Erling Haaland it is very conceivable Dortmund go on a run in the last half of the season as he looks to secure a major trophy before his likely departure from the Westfalenstadion in the summer. Der BVB may also benefit from the lack of Champions League football which Bayern will recommence next month.

It remains unlikely but there is chance - which is a lot more than there was before the Bundesliga's winter break.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach) - Occasionally he was unconventional, especially with his propensity to lunge and punch crosses to safety, but the Gladbach keeper also made a string of saves to deny Bayern. Admittedly he was fortunate to see the ball come back off the woodwork twice and was grateful for Matthias Ginter being on the line to deny an effort from Muller, but the key barometer is if the goalkeeper's changed teams, Bayern would have certainly won. At 33, the Swiss stopper remains one of the best in the Bundesliga and seems at the peak of his powers.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bayern Munich: Ulreich 5; Kimmich 6, Pavard 6, Sule 6, Sabitzer 6; Roca 6, Musiala 6; Gnabry 7, Muller 7, Tillman 6; Lewandowski 7.

Subs: Wanner 7, Copado 6.

Borussia Monchengladbach: Sommer 8*; Elvedi 7, Jantschke 6, Ginter 7; Lainer 7, Kramer 6, Neuhaus 7, Kone 6, Netz 6; Embolo 6, Stindl 6.

Subs: Plea 7, Beyer 6, Herrmann 6, Benes 6, Thuram 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

18' GOAL FOR BAYERN! And what a goal! Typically a Muller to Lewandowski goal. Muller played an early ball it to him on the edge of the box and with his first touch he turned around the defender before slamming it high inside the near post.

27' GOAL FOR GLADBACH! That came out of nothing. From their first shot! Suele got the ball away from Embolo but only to Neuhaus who hit a low shot and even though Ulreich got a foot to it he could not keep the shot out.

31' GOAL FOR GLADBACH! Incredible scenes! Lainer met Netz's corner with a header at goal which Ulreich really should have stopped but only pushed it into the net.

45+2' Off the post! Lewandowski was free on the left with no support and beat his man before squeezing the ball past Sommer from a narrow angle but against the post. Then Muller drove the rebound at goal but Ginter cleared the ball off the line.

62' Against the bar! Lewandowski played in and his effort deflects off Elvedi over Sommer but against the bar.

KEY STAT

Bundesliga Gnabry scores hat-trick as Bayern hit five past Stuttgart 14/12/2021 AT 17:45