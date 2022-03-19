Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga title charge got back up and running as they beat Union Berlin 4-0 at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich have not had the best league results of late, but that did not stop them from beating a Union Berlin side fighting for a European spot, leaving them seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table.

The win now puts pressure on Borussia Dortmund, who have a game in hand and face Cologne on Sunday.

Despite some early chances from Union Berlin, who were able to force errors from Bayern’s backline, the hosts had one thing the visitors did not: the ability to finish.

The first goal was a fantastic shot from left-winger Kingsley Coman, who was able to beat Andreas Luthe by cutting inside from the left and whipping a shot into the top corner for his fifth goal of the season in the league.

Bayern’s second came from a corner. Union Berlin were lacking defensively, which allowed Tanguy Nianzou to tower over everyone and score a fantastic header for his first Bundesliga goal in only his second start.

The third came on the brink of half-time, with Robert Lewandowski scoring from the spot after being brought down in the box by Luthe, after Paul Jackel’s header was mistimed.

The Polish striker scored a simple tap-in for Bayern’s fourth with a pass across the box from Jamal Musiala right after half-time.

The brace means that Lewandowski has now scored 31 league goals this season, as he continues to cement himself as an all-time Bundesliga great.

Bayern Munich’s next match will be away to SC Freiburg before they travel to Spain to take on Villarreal in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Union Berlin, who are now in eighth, will hope to bounce back against Cologne, who sit in seventh, only a point separating the two, as the fight for Europe continues.

TALKING POINT: BAYERN BACK ON TRACK

Things were looking a bit shaky for Bayern after back-to-back draws in the league. A strong performance was needed to ensure that their lead over Borussia Dortmund still remained strong.

Despite struggling at times, this performance was an improvement on the matches against 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Julian Nagelsmann will take pleasure in the fact that his side were able to get the job done despite playing a back four (a deviation on their regular back three), and quite early through the match, meaning he was able to rest a few key players in the second half.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: KINGSLEY COMAN

Lewandowski may have scored a brace, but Coman’s overall play just edged it. The winger’s strike came at a perfect time for Bayern, with the visitors forcing mistakes out of the hosts' backline, as it eased the pressure a bit. He was involved in most of Bayern’s attacking play and once again proved why he’s one of the best wingers in the world.

PLAYER RATINGS

BAYERN: Neuer 8, Stanisic 7, Nianzou 7, Upamecano 7, Hernandez 8, Kimmich 7, Musiala 8, Coman 9*, Muller 7, Sane 7, Lewandowski 9... Subs: Gnabry 6, Roca 7, Sabitzer 6, Tolisso 6, Choupo-Moting 6.

UNION: Luthe 5, Jackel 6, Knoche 5, Baumgartl 6, Ryerson 7, Mohwald 6, Khedira 7, Haraguchi 6, Oczipka 8, Awoniyi 6, Becker 6... Subs: Schafer 6, Michel 6, Ujah 5, Voglsammer 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

16’ - GOAL! BAYERN MUNICH 1-0 UNION BERLIN: Bayern’s efforts of winning the ball back is rewarded as Coman puts the hosts in front. His goal is a classic ‘cut inside and shoot’ from just outside the box. Lots of pace on the ball means that Luthe can't get to it in time.

25’ - GOAL! BAYERN MUNICH 2-0 UNION BERLIN: The quality always comes through, and Bayern are just different class. Unlike their opponents, they can actually take their chances. It's Nianzou who scores a header from a corner. He towers over the defender, and it's a great finish. This is his first goal in the Bundesliga, in only his second start.

45+1’ - GOAL! BAYERN MUNICH 3-0 UNION BERLIN: Jackel's header falls short leaving Lewa one on one with Luche, who collides with the striker. The ref almost immediately points to the spot and Fischer's head is in his hands as Lewa scores Bayern’s third just on the brink of half-time. Lewa has just scored his 30th league goal of the season, and it's going to take a miracle for the visitors to get back into this.

47’ - GOAL! BAYERN MUNICH 4-0 UNION BERLIN: Bayern are absolutely ruthless. They score a fourth moments after the second half starts, and who else but Lewandowski? Muller makes a direct vertical pass to Musiala who plays it across the box for a simple tap in, giving Lewa a brace, and his 31st goal of the season.

KEY STATS

Robert Lewandowski becomes only the second player after Gerd Muller to score 30 goals in a single Bundesliga season for the fifth time.

This is the first time Union Berlin have lost four consecutive away matches in the Bundesliga.

