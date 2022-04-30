Bochum sealed a famous 3-4 win over rivals Borussia Dortmund in an incredible game at the Signal Iduna Park.

The first half of the derby was frantic and Bochum got off to an incredible start scoring twice in the opening 10 minutes.

Firstly, Sebastian Polter headed in then Gerrit Holtmann’s curling long shot flew into the top corner after great interplay from the Bochum attackers.

Dortmund found a way back though via two penalties as Erling Haaland converted both after VAR spotted handballs on both occasions.

Haaland then got his hat-trick in the second half with a slightly lucky finish as a bad touch hit his standing leg and it wrong footed the 'keeper to put Dortmund ahead.

There was to be another twist as substitute Jurgen Locadia controlled a cross brilliantly, swivelled, then fired into the net with a quite brilliant equaliser.

There was a third penalty of the game but this time to Bochum after Axel Witsel handled in the area. Milos Pantovic stepped up and scored sparking jubilant scenes. Thomas Reis' side led 3-4 and held on for the final five minutes. Haaland's hat trick was not enough.

The win means Bochum are mathematically safe. Dortmund are yet to secure second place.

TALKING POINT - BOCHUM STAY UP

They won the 2.Bundesliga last season and they have come up and sealed their place in the top flight for another year. At times Bochum have been poor away from home - prior to this match they had only picked up 11 of their points on the road and were reliant on their home form to keep them in the league. However, against all the odds Bochum found a way today. They started excellently but to give two penalties away was silly and allowed the opposition back into the match. When Haaland got his hat-trick most would've thought they couldn't find a way back. However, they showed character and fight to score another two, and they fully deserve to play Bundesliga football next season.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MILOS PANTOVIC (BOCHUM)

He scored the winning penalty under great pressure but that's not the only reason he is getting it. He picked out Locadia with an inch-perfect ball to get the assist for Bochum's third, and for their second of the game Pantovic stepped over Takuma Asano's pass intelligently letting it roll to Holtmann, who scored fantastically. His quality made the difference. Haaland's three goals were not quite enough.

PLAYER RATINGS

Dortmund: Hitz 6, Wolf 7, Akanji 5, Zagadou 5, Guerreiro 6, Witsel 5, Bellingham 6, Brandt 6, Reus 6, Bynoe-Gittens 7, Haaland 9. Subs: Passlack 6, Reinier 6, Rothe 6, Moukoko 6, Papadopoulos 5.

Bochum: Riemann 9, Gamboa 6, Masovic 6, Leitsch 6, Bockhorn 8, Losilla 7, Rexhbecaj 6, Pantovic 9, Asano 8, Holtmann 8, Polter 8. Subs: Antwi-Adjej 6, Zoller 6, Locadia 8, Lowen 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

3’ – GOAL (POLTER) – Wow, what a start to this derby. Asano whips in a great cross from the right and Polter heads in unchallenged in the middle of the box. Akanji slipped meaning Polter was unmarked.

8’ – GOAL (HOLTMANN) – Sensational - Dortmund are shocked. Asano pulls it back to the edge of the box, Pantovic steps over it and lets it roll to Holtmann, who bends it into the top corner from outside the box. A wonderful goal - great technique.

18' - GOAL (HAALAND) - Haaland converts a penalty and sends the keeper the wrong way. They are back in it.

30' - GOAL (HAALAND) - Haaland scores another penalty. He sends the keeper the wrong way again. Goes into the other corner this time. This game is frantic.

62' - GOAL (HAALAND) - Hat-trick for Haaland. It's not pretty but it's three. The ball is fizzed across by Reus who is found by Bynoe-Gittens. Then Haaland is there to turn in. He was trying to control the ball but it hits his standing foot and wrong foots the keeper and rolls into the net.

81' - GOAL (LOCADIA) - Incredible goal - Locadia with it. The striker takes down a cross, turns, and finish on the half volley with his left. 3-3.

85' - GOAL (PANTOVIC) - Pantovic scores the penalty. Crazy scenes as he sends the keeper the wrong way. They might have just won it - incredible stuff. It's a seven-goal thriller.

KEY STAT

For a fifth time, Bochum have avoided top-flight relegation as a newly promoted team, equalling the Bundesliga record (Nuremberg, Freiburg and Bielefeld also five times).

