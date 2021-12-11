Bochum upset the Bundesliga balance as they held Borussia Dortmund to a 1-1 draw in a hotly-contested Revierderby.

Sebastian Polter's 40th minute penalty was enough for the mid-tablers to snatch a point off die Borussen, as unfavourable decisions and a lack of clinical finishing was the reason that Marco Rose's men didn't take home all three points.

Ad

The manager of the visiting side served a touchline ban and watched from on high after his dismissal in the previous game against Bayern Munich, and he will have cause for complaint with the officiating again as die Schwarzgelben found themselves on the receiving end of a dubious disallowed goal; Marius Wolf's drilled equaliser ruled out after Jude Bellingham was adjudged to have been offside.

Bundesliga 'Big chance' Haaland leaves Dortmund in the summer - Raiola YESTERDAY AT 16:40

But Dortmund can't just blame the referee: they were profligate in front of goal, with Bellingham and Erling Haaland both squandering guilt-edged, golden opportunities to put the away side ahead in the first half before the hosts snatched an unlikely lead against the run of play.

Super sub Julian Brandt tucked away an equaliser five minutes from time to give Dortmund the equaliser their pressure and attacking intent had deserved, with Haaland and Reus the architects in carving their stubborn opponents apart at last.

Manuel Riemann made a crucial save from Bellingham early to build the foundations of a strong and study defensive performance from Thomas Reis' side: they clung on and defended for their lives in the closing stages to eke out a crucial point for them, but really denting Dortmund's title hopes as they dropped two more points on Bayern Munich at the summit.

TALKING POINT - DOMINANT DORTMUND UNLUCKY

As aforementioned, it would be harsh to say that the visitors did not deserve all three points.

They created enough chances, they just couldn't finish them. They were unfortunate to have their first equaliser controversially disallowed by a VAR offside call, and Rose will of course be furious again at the officiating.

But of course, we must pay tribute to the heroic defending of the home side, as Bochum clung on to a point that in the end, they proved to be worthy of, as Manuel Riemann made some big saves throughout the ninety minutes, and they defended for their lives in the dying embers to preserve their precious point.

Either way, Rose will be unhappy at the referee, the result, and more importantly, the fact that they've lost true touch with Bayern at the top.

Marius Wolf von Borussia Dortmund Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Bochum: Riemann 7, Stafylidis 7, Masovic 7, Leitsch 7, Soares 7, Losilla 6, Antwi-Adjej 8, Pantovic 6, Rexhbecaj 6, Holtmann 6, Polter 6, Bockhorn 6, Ganvoula 6, Tesche 6, Gamboa 6, Kotchap 6.

BVB: Kobel 7, Meunier 6, Hummels 6, Zagadou 6, Schulz 6, Dahoud 6, Can 6, Bellingham 6, Reus 7, Wolf 6, Haaland 7, Hazard 6, Brandt 7.

MAN OF THE MATCH - CHRISTOPHER ANTWI-ADJEJ, BOCHUM

An excellent performance from the wide man.

Energetic and willing to do the hard yards in tracking back against Thomas Meunier, the Ghanaian still had enough in his locker to get forward and stretch the visiting back four with his pace in behind, ensuring that the hosts always had a countering threat down the left.

He was the heartbeat and spearhead of most of the positive attacks that Reis' side put together, and for a player that has often been touted as one that could do more, this display could be that springboard that he and his team need to kick on this season.

Nico Schulz of Borussia Dortmund battles for possession with Gerrit Holtmann of VfL Bochum during the Bundesliga match between VfL Bochum and Borussia Dortmund at Vonovia Ruhrstadion on December 11, 2021 in Bochum, Germany Image credit: Getty Images

KEY MOMENTS

18': GREAT SAVE! The high press from the Schwarzgelben wins the ball high again, and Haaland... unselfishly finds Bellingham, chance! Great save with his feet from Riemann to deny what should have been a certain goal!

27': Bellingham... what a run from the England midfielder... magical feet... slides it through for Haaland! Really well held by Riemann.

40': PENALTY!!! Bochum have the chance to take the lead here as Antwi-Adjej hared through, and was chopped down by Gregor Kobel! // GOALLL!!!! Sebastian Polter gives the hosts the lead!!! No mistake, and they lead 1-0, against the run of play.

56': NO GOAL! Wolf's low drive has been disallowed! Jude Bellingham is adjudged to be offside by VAR and Dortmund must go again.

62': Wolf synonymises that, darting infield onto his right, but his deflected shot trickles wide and Dortmund continue their pressure with a corner... it falls for Reus at the fat post, and it'scleared off the line by a combination of Polter and Soares! What a chance again for the visitors!

85': GOALLLL!!!! They're level! So late in the game! Brandt snuck in at the far post, Haaland was the architect along with Reus, and Brandt tucks home the clipped cross.

KEY STAT

Dortmund had a whopping 15 corners to their hosts' none.

Champions League Opinion: What reason is there for Haaland to stay at Dortmund? 08/12/2021 AT 10:10