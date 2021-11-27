Bundesliga

Dortmund came from behind to maintain pressure on Bayern with a 3-1 over Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Arena.

With Der Klassiker just a week away Dortmund knew that a win today would put them in the best possible position to take on champions Bayern Munich.

Ad

But they made the worst possible start to an open 45 minutes which saw Wolfsburg go ahead inside two minutes when Ridle Baku whipped in a cross which was met by Wout Weghorst who used his chest to flick the ball past Gregor Kobel.

Champions League David fires Lille top of group, Atalanta held in six-goal thriller 23/11/2021 AT 22:32

Ten minutes before halftime Dortmund’s pressure paid off when Marco Reus was brought down inside the box by Maxence Lacroix. Up stepped Can who sent Pavao Pervan the wrong way to draw the visitors level.

The second half saw the visitors start quickest and after a series of decent chances Donyell Malen put them ahead with a low driven effort from range which slotted neatly into the corner of the net.

Wolfsburg fought well to find a response, but couldn’t convert their chances in front of goal. Dortmund then grabbed a third goal with ten minutes to go when substitute Erling Haaland leapt into the box to lunge the ball over the line to put the game beyond the hosts.

Next up for Wolfsburg is an away trip to take on Mainz, whilst Dortmund host Bayern Munich in a table of the table clash

TALKING POINTS: WOLFSBURG BREAK GOAL CURSE AGAINST DORTMUND

It had been 111 attempts at goal and 847 minutes since Wolfsburg last scored against Dortmund, but despite scoring early on the hosts simply couldn't find the back of net again. Time and again they flooded forward, but it was all looking like déjà vu as they saw key chances blocked when the game was finely poised at 2-1. The result might not have been the result they were hoping for, but at least the curse has finally been broken.

MAN OF THE MATCH - RIDLE BAKU (WOLFSBURG)

Early on the host had targeted the right flank as a key area to get something out of this game as they unleashed the pacey Baku on the Dortmund defence. The midfielder constantly asked questions of the visitors, who were no doubt relieved to see his number come up after 75 minutes.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Wolfsburg: Pervan 6, Lacroix 6, Roussillon 6, Brooks 6, Baku 8, Guilavogui 6, Vranckx 6, Arnold 7, Weghorst 7, Lukebakio 7, Nmecha 6

Dortmund: Kobel 6, Meunier 6, Akanji 7, Hummels 6, Schulz 6, Can 6, Wolf 6, Dahoud 7, Reus 7, Brandt 6, Malen 7

KEY MOMENTS:

2’ - GOAL! 1-0 Wolfsburg (Weghorst) - The deadlock has been broken and it's the hosts who are ahead. A clever finish from Weghorst who uses his chest to flick the ball past Kobel after Baku provided a well weighted cross

35’ - GOAL! 1-1 Dortmund (Can) - An excellent penalty from Can who sends Pervan the wrong way. It's game on now

55’ - GOAL! 2-1 Dortmund (Malen) - The visitors are ahead thanks a low driven effort from Malen who strokes the ball into the back of the net

77' CHANCE! How did Lukebakio miss that header? The Wolfsburg player leapt highest but could direct his header on target

81’ - GOAL! 3-1 Dortmund (Haaland) - An excellent finish from Haaland who leaps into the box and lunges the ball into the back of the net. 50 goals in 50 matches for the Norwegian

86' - SAVE! Pervan stays on his feet and makes himself big to block Reus' shot inside the box

KEY STAT:

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland scored his 50th goal in the Bundesliga today – no other player in Bundesliga history has reached that mark in as few appearances (50) or at such a young age as the Norwegian

Transfers Liverpool dealt blow in battle to sign Adeyemi - Paper Round 16/11/2021 AT 23:53