Monchengladbach took all three points against Borussia Dortmund with a 1-0 win at the Borussia-Park in the Bundesliga.

Historically this game has always provided plenty of goals and this evening's match up didn’t buck that trend.

Both teams set the tone early on with end to end football and committed challenges making it an entertaining first half.

Dortmund looked the more likely to score with a series of decent chances, but it was the hosts who broke the deadlock.

Denis Zakaria was in the right place at the right time, as the midfielder picked up a loose ball on the edge of the box before playing a neat pass and continued his run, which he was duly rewarded for as it bounced into his path and he made no mistake with the finish as he rifled it past Gregor Kobel.

The visitors were then tasked with putting out fires all over the pitch when they were reduced to ten men when Mahmoud Dahoudis was sent off for his second booking for remonstrating with the referee.

Despite Marco Rose making a host of attacking changes in the second half his side simply couldn’t unpick Gladbach as they remained patient to see out the game and pick up a vital three points much to the delight of their raucous fans.

Next up for the Foal's is an away trip to high flying Wolfsburg, while Dortmund take on Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League and then return to Bundesliga action against Augsburg.

TALKING POINT: HAALAND AND REUS SIMPLY IRREPLACEABLE

Much will be made of Dahoudis red card in the first half and the fact Dortmund had to play the second half with ten men. But even before the sending off they simply didn't look the same team with Haaland and Rues missing, they lacked an attacking focal point and that extra piece of magic that both players bring to a game where the stakes are high.

MAN OF THE MATCH: DENIS ZAKARIA (MÖNCHENGLADBACH)

In a game that was played at a fast and furious pace it was down to the number eight to control midfield. He optimised the definition of a box to box player as he must have covered every blade of grass on the pitch. To top it off he even managed to grab the goal the decided the game.

More to follow

