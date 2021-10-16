Erling Haaland scored twice on his return from injury in Borussia Dortmund's 3-1 win over Mainz, as the Bundesliga restarts after the international break.

The win extends Dortmund's winning streak at Signal Iduna Park to nine games, while ensuring that they are the only team in the league to still have a perfect record at home.

