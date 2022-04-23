Bayern Munich sealed their 10th successive Bundesliga title in style at the Allianz Arena after a convincing 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund to extend their unbeaten run in Der Klassiker to seven league matches.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side took the lead in fantastic circumstances just before the half-hour mark, as Serge Gnabry scored a brilliant volley from the edge of the box following a corner routine to take his goal tally for the season to 16.

The German thought he had his second of the game a couple of minutes later, but his low strike was ruled out following a VAR check as Kingsley Coman was caught offside in the build-up.

However, Bayern did not have to wait long to strike again.

Robert Lewandowski tapped home into the bottom corner from Thomas Muller’s through pass on 34 minutes, following a poor defensive mistake by Dortmund’s Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Early on in the second half, Borussia Dortmund were given a lifeline, as Marco Reus was brought down in the box by Joshua Kimmich, with the referee awarding a penalty to BVB.

Emre Can dispatched the resulting spot-kick beyond Manuel Neuer to get his side back into the game.

Unfortunately for Dortmund, Bayern sealed the win and the title with seven minutes to play. Late substitute Jamal Musiala struck at the near post to get the celebrations underway for Bayern.

TALKING POINT - History made for FC Bayern

In the biggest match in German football, FC Bayern sealed a historic tenth Bundesliga title in a row in the best of ways, defeating Dortmund once again to come out on top in Der Klassiker for the seventh time in a row in the league, and show their nearest challengers that it will be extremely difficult to displace them at the top of German football.

Despite this title representing another great success for the Bavarian side, the Bayern hierarchy may feel underwhelmed that the side's progress in the DFB Pokal and Champions League ended at relatively early stages this term. However, Julian Nagelsmann's first league title as a coach should prove to be the springboard for more success in the immediate future.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Leon Goretzka

Leon Goretzka celebrates after team-mate Robert Lewandowski's goal for Bayern Munich during the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at Allianz Arena on April 23, 2022 in Munich, Germany Image credit: Getty Images

The 27-year-old was outstanding in this match, and dictated proceedings in midfield, as well as assisting for Serge Gnabry's opening goal.

His flick-on at the far post for his countryman proved crucial, as Gnabry hammered the ball home on the volley to give his side the lead in spectacular fashion.

Goretzka also tried to unlock the Dortmund defence in behind, registering two key passes. In addition, he won 4/5 aeriel duels, and won 5/7 tackles. A brilliant showing by the midfielder.

PLAYER RATINGS

FC Bayern: Neuer 6, Pavard 7, Upamecano 6, Hernandez 7, Davies 6, Kimmich 7, Goretzka 7, Coman 6, Gnabry 7, Muller 7, Lewandowski 7. Subs: Sule 6, Sane 6, Musiala 7, Choupo-Moting 6, Sabitzer 7.

Borussia Dortmund: Hitz 6, Guerreiro 7, Zagadou 5, Akanji 6, Wolf 6, Bellingham 6, Can 7, Reinier 6, Reus 7, Brandt 6, Haaland 6. Subs: Bynoe-Gittens 7, Moukoko 6, Passlack 6.

KEY MOMENTS

28’ - GOAL! (Serge Gnabry) - Bayern are ahead! And what a goal it is. A corner comes in from the right, which Lewandowski flicks on at the far post to the path of Gnabry at the edge of the area. He takes the ball with his thigh and hits it on the volley into the back of the net!

30’ - GOAL DISALLOWED! - Gnabry thinks he has his brace after a clinical counter attack, but the goal is ruled out! The ball is quickly played to the German on the edge of the box, and he finishes brilliantly into the bottom corner, but the initial pass in behind for Coman saw the Frenchman a fraction offside.

34’ - GOAL! (Robert Lewandowski) - This one certainly counts for Bayern! Lewandowski finishes superbly into the corner from Muller's through pass after an awful mistake by Zagadou for Dortmund gives the ball away cheaply in their own third of the pitch. BVB are then punished by Bayern's main man there. Dortmund have a mountain to climb, and Bayern can think about celebrating the title!

48’ - PENALTY FOR DORTMUND! - The referee points to the spot! Kimmich catches Reus in the box with a lunge and Dortmund have a lifeline!

59' - NO PENALTY! - Bellingham does brilliantly to run into the area by the goal-line, riding the challenge of Pavard in the process. However, the Frenchman goes in again and catches the midfielder, but after a VAR check, Dortmund do not get the decision. It looked stone-wall.

KEY STATS

Bayern Munich have sealed their tenth straight Bundesliga title - the first time that has been achieved in German football history.

Robert Lewandowski has scored in each of his eight Bundesliga home games against Borussia Dortmund – no other player has scored in as many consecutive Bundesliga home games against a single opponent.

