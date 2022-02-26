Bayern Munich extended their gap at the top of the Bundesliga to nine points as they overcame a dogged Eintracht Frankfurt side 1-0 at Deutsche Bank Park.

In the first half, Eintracht sat in a compact shape to try to hit Bayern on the counter attack, while Bayern saw more of the ball. Both sides created some key clear-cut chances, but neither could capitalise on them in the first period.

The start of the second-half was more of a one-sided affair, as Bayern made the most of Frankfurt sitting deep by dominating the ball and creating chances in the final third of the pitch.

Julian Nagelsmann’s decision to turn to the bench proved to make the difference, as within minutes of coming on, Leroy Sane grabbed the winner for his side with twenty minutes left on the clock.

Sane, who was deployed as a forward for the final portion of the game, was played in with a brilliant through ball by Joshua Kimmich from midfield, before finishing well into the bottom corner beyond Kevin Trapp to condemn Eintracht Frankfurt to their third consecutive Bundesliga defeat.

