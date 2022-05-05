Erling Haaland is the latest player added to the list of commemorative statues, with a town in his native Norway commissioning a giant carving of the Borussia Dortmund forward.

Algard, which is close to where the 21-year-old was brought up, has commissioned Norwegian artist Kjetil Barane to produce a wooden carving of Haaland.

Haaland stands above many in the goalscoring charts, and it will be a similar story with the carving as it will stand at over three metres in height - with Barane using a chainsaw to produce the finished article.

“It is a great honour for me to be allowed to make him as a sculpture,” Barane has told NRK

“It is not easy, it is tough.”

Haaland is the latest player to be immortalised in statue form, some with better results than others.

A bust of Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled at Madeira airport in 2017, and it caught the eye for its rather bizarre look.

A second statue of Ronaldo was unveiled in the Indian city of Goa, while there were eyebrows raised when a bizarre statue of Liverpool sensation Mo Salah was presented to the world in Sharm El-Sheikh in 2018.

Barane will hope that his carving of Haaland is better received when it is completed.

