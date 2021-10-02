Borussia Dortmund secured a 2-1 win over Augsburg at the Westfalenstadion on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

The home side went ahead when Raphael Guerreiro opened the scoring from the spot to ease any fatigue felt after their 1-0 win over Sporting in the Champions League in midweek.

Swiss striker Andi Zeqiri - on loan from Premier League side Brighton - then levelled for the struggling minnows midway through the first half and they went in at half time on course to share the points.

It took just six minutes after the restart for Dortmund to go ahead through midfielder Julian Brandt, with Marco Rose’s side benefiting as they piled on the pressure to create 20 chances in the match compared to their rivals' six.

With just a goal advantage Dortmund were always at risk of an equaliser but had an astonishing 71% of the ball over the course of the game as they controlled the match with little difficulty.

The win takes them into second place, a point behind Bayern Munich, who play their game against EIntracht Frankfurt on Sunday afternoon.

