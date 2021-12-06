Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham is being investigated by German police for his post-match comments about referee Felix Zwayer.

Zwayer was at the heart of two controversial decisions during Dortmund’s 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich at the weekend, with Mats Hummels conceding a penalty for handball and Dortmund’s own appeals for a spot kick turned down.

After the match the 18-year-old England international midfielder told ViaPlay : "You give a referee that has match fixed before the biggest game in Germany, what do you expect?

"For me, it wasn't [a penalty]. He [Hummels] is not even looking at the ball and he's fighting to get it and it hits him.

"You can look at a lot of the decisions in the game."

Zwayer was banned for six months by the German Football Association in 2005 following an investigation into match-fixing. He has since established himself as one of the top referees in Germany and is one of four to have been awarded UEFA Elite status.

Following the outburst, a criminal complaint has been filed to the police to be considered by the public prosecutor’s office in Dortmund. Sky Sports reports a decision over charges is expected this week.

