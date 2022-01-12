Kingsley Coman has extended his Bayern Munich contract until 2027.

The Frenchman signed for Bayern in 2017 after two years on loan at the Bundesliga giants, and his contract was set to expire in June 2023.

But the 25-year-old - who has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, has now committed his future to Bayern Munich.

"I'm very happy because FC Bayern are one of the best clubs in the world and I know we still have a lot of opportunities and big goals here," he said.

I've been at the club since 2015 -- it feels like a big family. Everything is perfect here. My best years as a footballer are still ahead of me, and I'm glad I'll be spending them at FC Bayern. My biggest goal is to win the Champions League again -- and this time, please, together with our fans."

Coman has won the Bundesliga six times, the DFB Cup three times and the DFL-Supercup five times since joining Bayern, and scored the winner in the 2020 Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

He has also won the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

And Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn was delighted to keep Coman on board.

He said: "Players with Kingsley Coman's ability are wanted by clubs all around the world."

"This contract extension is another example of how attractive our club is at the highest level internationally. Kingsley is fully committed to FC Bayern, he's found his footballing home here.

"World-class players consider very carefully where they sign their contracts these days. We're pleased that Kingsley has extended with us long-term: when he's on the ball, the fans get excited. People come to the stadium to see such players."

