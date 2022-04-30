Bundesliga / Matchday 32
MEWA ARENA / 30.04.2022
MAINZ 05 VS. BAYERN MUNICH: THE NEWLY-(RE)CROWNED CHAMPIONS TRAVEL TO THE MEWA ARENA LOOKING TO MAKE IT 10 LEAGUE GAMES UNBEATEN
90'+3
FULL TIME
Mainz complete a brilliant performance to pull off an upset 3-1 win over Bayern Munich.
It's Mainz's second consecutive home win over Bayern and ends a five-game winless run in the Bundesliga.
Bayern were crowned champions last weekend but their nine-game unbeaten run comes to an end.
90'+2
MORE MAINZ SUBS
Goal-scorer Barreiro applauds the crowd as he is subbed off.
Off
Karim Onisiwo
1. FSV Mainz 05
Fouls2
Fouls against2
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
Wide3
On
Marcus Ingvartsen
1. FSV Mainz 05
90'
ADDED TIME
The fourth official indicates there will be a minimum of three minutes of added time.
88'
BAYERN LOOKING FOR HOPE
The champions are throwing everything forward here and Sven Ulreich is playing as an auxiliary centre back but Bayern need a goal immediately if they are to get anything here.
85'
SHOT-SHY BAYERN
Bayern's high-calibre attack have managed only two shots in the match so far, and none since Lewandowski's goal nearly 60 minutes ago.
77'
23 SHOTS TO TWO
Mainz continue to dominate creatively as Bayern's sustained periods of possession fail to generate any real chances.
73'
BENJAMIN PAVARD CAUTIONED
France defender Pavard lunges and brings down Kohr as Mainz threatened to break away again.
Yellow card
Benjamin Pavard
FC Bayern Munich
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
68'
ANOTHER DOUBLE SUB
Nagelsmann brings in Gabriel Vidovic aand Tanguy Kouassi with Hernandez and Choupo-Moting taken off.
Off
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
FC Bayern Munich
Assists1
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Gabriel Vidovic
FC Bayern Munich
65'
LUCAS HERNANDEZ BOOKED
Bayern's French defender cautioned for a bad tackle.
Yellow card
Lucas Hernandez
FC Bayern Munich
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
61'
BARREIRO SETS RECORD
Mainz's Luxembourgish midfielder is the 17th different Mainz player to score this season. They've never had more than 16 different scorers.
57'
Goal
Leandro Barreiro
1. FSV Mainz 05
Goals1
On target3
Fouls1
Fouls against2
GOAL MAINZ!
A huge deflection off Benjamin Pavard sees Leandro Barreiro's shot loop up and over Ulreich and clip the underside of the post on the way in.
52'
BAYERN BUILDING MOMENTUM
The champions have put together a spell of possession and are moving the ball much quicker than in the first-half.
Mainz are holding on, though.
49'
BIG BAYERN CHANCE!
Gnabry beats Zentner to the ball in the box and crosses to Lewandowski in front of an empty net but desperate defending just gets the ball away.
46'
TWO CHANGES FOR BAYERN
Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane are on with Leon Goretzka and Marcel Sabitzer withdrawn.
Julian Nagelsmann wasting no time in trying to get his side back into the match.
Off
Marcel Sabitzer
FC Bayern Munich
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
On
Jamal Musiala
FC Bayern Munich
45'
KICK OFF:
Mainz had 18 shots in a dominant first-half, more than any team has managed in an opening half against Bayern since records began.
Can Bayern turn it around?
45'
HALF-TIME: Mainz 2 - Bayern 1
The hosts go in at half-time after an excellent performance, full of energy and intelligence. Bayern looking uninspired and unimpressive, a far cry from the team that claimed the title last weekend.
43'
BOOKING FOR KIMMICH
Bayern's midfielder perhaps feeling a little frustrated at his team's performance in the opening period, earns a caution for something of a tactical foul.
40'
MAINZ DOMINATING XG
The hosts have created 2.3 expected goals to Bayern's 0.3 so far. Will Mainz regret not making more of their first-half dominance?
37'
ANOTHER LEWANDOWSKI RECORD
Bayern's striker now has more away goals in a Bundesliga season than any other player.
34'
GOAL BAYERN!
A neat and finish from Lewandowski Lewandowski makes it 20 career goals vs. Mainz as quick thinking from Choupo-Moting finds the Polish striker in the box.
Mainz's lead cut to 2-1.