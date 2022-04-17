Bundesliga / Matchday 30
SchücoArena / 17.04.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Arminia Bielefeld v Bayern Munich live updates - latest Bundesliga score as top takes on second bottom
- All
- Highlights
90+1'
FULL-TIME: BIELEFELD 0-3 BAYERN
Bayern are now one win away from the Bundesliga title! A good performance all around by Julian Nagelsmann's side. Bielefeld had few chances, but they may be feeling hard done by with some dubious calls by the referee.
Image credit: Getty Images
89'
Off
Serge Gnabry
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Gabriel Vidovic
FC Bayern Munich
89'
Off
Robert Lewandowski
FC Bayern Munich
Assists1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
On
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
FC Bayern Munich
84'
Goal
Jamal Musiala
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
On target3
GOALLLLL! BAYERN HAVE THREE!
A clinical counter attack is finished off by Jamal Musiala! Lewandowski is played in down the left by Sane, and the striker cuts the ball back into the box, where Musiala just taps the ball in beyond Ortega.
79'
ANOTHER HEAD INJURY?
Bello takes the ball flush in the face and goes down, and Frank Kramer looks at the heavens to pray that another one of his players does not have a head injury.
Luckily for the Bielefeld coach, the defender is alright to carry on after a minute of treatment.
75'
GOOD SAVE AT NEAR POST!
Musiala finds a yard for himself to shoot from a tight angle towards the near post inside the box, but his powerful low effort is tipped away by Ortega, who stands up to it well.
73'
DOUBLE ARMINIA CHANGE
Schopf comes off for Castro, and Hack also replaces Serra.
72'
STRAIGHT AT ORTEGA
Good work by Musiala in the penalty area to fashion himself a shooting opportunity, but his effort is straight at Ortega, who makes an easy save.
71'
CLOSE!
Great run from Gnabry down the right, who is played in by Musiala. He runs directly at the defence, before cutting inside and trying to hit a powerful low shot into the bottom corner, but it is just wide of the far post.
65'
YELLOW CARD
Kimmich is booked for a foul on Prietl. The resulting free-kick, which is just outside the box on the left, is awful by Wimmer, and goes straight out of play.
Yellow card
Joshua Kimmich
FC Bayern Munich
Assists1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Free Kicks5
64'
ANOTHER CLAIM FOR A PENALTY!
Bielefeld break, and Serra is released with the ball. He drives into the penalty area, before cutting the ball back for Okugawa in the box, but right at the final moment, Pavard gets a challenge in to take him down. The home fans are visibly angry with that call.
62'
GOOD CHANCE!
Pieper with a good chance from a Bielefeld set-piece! The ball comes into the near post, but the midfielder's shot is tame from inside the area, and it is comfortable for Neuer, who holds.
61'
Off
Thomas Müller
FC Bayern Munich
Wide1
On
Jamal Musiala
FC Bayern Munich
61'
DOUBLE BAYERN CHANGE
Julian Nagelsmann makes a double switch for Bayern, as Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane come on for Thomas Muller and Marcel Sabitzer.
Off
Marcel Sabitzer
FC Bayern Munich
On target1
Fouls2
Wide1
On
Leroy Sané
FC Bayern Munich
59'
FREE-KICK TO BAYERN
Davies does what he does best and glides past Vasiliadis, before getting clipped by the Greek. The visitors have a free-kick from just outside the box.
It then comes to nothing.
56'
NO PENALTY!
Arminia Bielefeld appeal for a spot-kick as Wimmer is shoulder-barged in the penalty area by Upamecano, but the referee waves play on.
The Bielefeld attacker did really well to evade a challenge at the back to get into the box, but he was upended by the French defender. He was looking for it, and that may have swayed the referee's call.
51'
OFFSIDE!
Wimmer, who has looked dangerous for Bielefeld this afternoon, just strays offside, before running at Davies on the left-hand side of the area. He tries to get a shot away, but the Canadian is there to make the challenge. The flag then goes up.
49'
CORNER TO BAYERN
A free-kick from the left is whipped in by Kimmich towards the back post. Muller gets his head on it, but it is then cleared out by Bielefeld for a corner, which comes to nothing.
46'
BAYERN CHANGE
Nianzou is replaced by Stanisic for the visitors.
Off
Tanguy Nianzou
FC Bayern Munich
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Wide1
On
Josip Stanisic
FC Bayern Munich
45'
SECOND HALF
We are back underway here in Bielefeld. The home side get the ball rolling.