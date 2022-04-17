Bundesliga / Matchday 30
SchücoArena / 17.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/arminia-bielefeld/teamcenter.shtml
Arminia Bielefeld
Completed
0
3
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/bayern-munchen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Bayern Munich
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates

    Arminia Bielefeld v Bayern Munich live updates - latest Bundesliga score as top takes on second bottom

    Ben Snowball
    By
    Ben Snowball
    Updated 17/04/2022 at 15:29 GMT
    90+1'
    Live comment icon
    FULL-TIME: BIELEFELD 0-3 BAYERN
    Bayern are now one win away from the Bundesliga title! A good performance all around by Julian Nagelsmann's side. Bielefeld had few chances, but they may be feeling hard done by with some dubious calls by the referee.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    89'
    Live comment icon
    Serge Gnabry
    Off
    Serge Gnabry
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Gabriel Vidovic
    On
    Gabriel Vidovic
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    89'
    Live comment icon
    Robert Lewandowski
    Off
    Robert Lewandowski
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    Assists1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls2
    Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
    On
    Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    84'
    Live comment icon
    Jamal Musiala
    Goal
    Jamal Musiala
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    Goals1
    On target3
    GOALLLLL! BAYERN HAVE THREE!
    A clinical counter attack is finished off by Jamal Musiala! Lewandowski is played in down the left by Sane, and the striker cuts the ball back into the box, where Musiala just taps the ball in beyond Ortega.
    79'
    ANOTHER HEAD INJURY?
    Bello takes the ball flush in the face and goes down, and Frank Kramer looks at the heavens to pray that another one of his players does not have a head injury.
    Luckily for the Bielefeld coach, the defender is alright to carry on after a minute of treatment.
    75'
    Live comment icon
    GOOD SAVE AT NEAR POST!
    Musiala finds a yard for himself to shoot from a tight angle towards the near post inside the box, but his powerful low effort is tipped away by Ortega, who stands up to it well.
    73'
    Live comment icon
    DOUBLE ARMINIA CHANGE
    Schopf comes off for Castro, and Hack also replaces Serra.
    72'
    STRAIGHT AT ORTEGA
    Good work by Musiala in the penalty area to fashion himself a shooting opportunity, but his effort is straight at Ortega, who makes an easy save.
    71'
    Live comment icon
    CLOSE!
    Great run from Gnabry down the right, who is played in by Musiala. He runs directly at the defence, before cutting inside and trying to hit a powerful low shot into the bottom corner, but it is just wide of the far post.
    65'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Kimmich is booked for a foul on Prietl. The resulting free-kick, which is just outside the box on the left, is awful by Wimmer, and goes straight out of play.
    Joshua Kimmich
    Yellow card
    Joshua Kimmich
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    Assists1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Free Kicks5
    64'
    ANOTHER CLAIM FOR A PENALTY!
    Bielefeld break, and Serra is released with the ball. He drives into the penalty area, before cutting the ball back for Okugawa in the box, but right at the final moment, Pavard gets a challenge in to take him down. The home fans are visibly angry with that call.
    62'
    GOOD CHANCE!
    Pieper with a good chance from a Bielefeld set-piece! The ball comes into the near post, but the midfielder's shot is tame from inside the area, and it is comfortable for Neuer, who holds.
    61'
    Live comment icon
    Thomas Müller
    Off
    Thomas Müller
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    Wide1
    Jamal Musiala
    On
    Jamal Musiala
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    61'
    Live comment icon
    DOUBLE BAYERN CHANGE
    Julian Nagelsmann makes a double switch for Bayern, as Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane come on for Thomas Muller and Marcel Sabitzer.
    Marcel Sabitzer
    Off
    Marcel Sabitzer
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    On target1
    Fouls2
    Wide1
    Leroy Sané
    On
    Leroy Sané
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    59'
    FREE-KICK TO BAYERN
    Davies does what he does best and glides past Vasiliadis, before getting clipped by the Greek. The visitors have a free-kick from just outside the box.
    It then comes to nothing.
    56'
    NO PENALTY!
    Arminia Bielefeld appeal for a spot-kick as Wimmer is shoulder-barged in the penalty area by Upamecano, but the referee waves play on.
    The Bielefeld attacker did really well to evade a challenge at the back to get into the box, but he was upended by the French defender. He was looking for it, and that may have swayed the referee's call.
    51'
    Live comment icon
    OFFSIDE!
    Wimmer, who has looked dangerous for Bielefeld this afternoon, just strays offside, before running at Davies on the left-hand side of the area. He tries to get a shot away, but the Canadian is there to make the challenge. The flag then goes up.
    49'
    CORNER TO BAYERN
    A free-kick from the left is whipped in by Kimmich towards the back post. Muller gets his head on it, but it is then cleared out by Bielefeld for a corner, which comes to nothing.
    46'
    Live comment icon
    BAYERN CHANGE
    Nianzou is replaced by Stanisic for the visitors.
    Tanguy Nianzou
    Off
    Tanguy Nianzou
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against2
    Wide1
    Josip Stanisic
    On
    Josip Stanisic
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    45'
    Live comment icon
    SECOND HALF
    We are back underway here in Bielefeld. The home side get the ball rolling.