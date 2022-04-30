Bundesliga / Matchday 32
Signal Iduna Park / 30.04.2022
BORUSSIA DORTMUND V BOCHUM: HOSTS LOOKING TO SECURE SECOND PLACE FINISH
FT
BOCHUM SHOCK DORTMUND IN SEVEN GOAL THRILLER
Read the full report here:
Bochum safe after seven-goal thrilller at Dortmund as Haaland scores hat-trick
End of 2nd Half
FT'
FULL TIME: DORTMUND 3-4 BOCHUM
Mass celebrations begin between Bochum players, coaches and fans.
They have won the derby. They are staying up.
Dortmund can't believe it - Haaland is on the floor dejected. His hat-trick isn't enough.
90+4
THIS MATCH HAS HAD EVERYTHING
Goals, penalties, drama, controversy, action and maybe a shock winner.
Bochum fans are going mad in the away end behind the goal.
They're staying up in style.
90+2
TEMPERS FLARE
A bit of pushing and shoving and a few yellows have been dished out to Bochum and Dortmund players.
89'
ROTHE GETS A YELLOW
Dortmund frustration showing. They look shell shocked.
Yellow card
Tom Rothe
Borussia Dortmund
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
85'
Penalty
Milos Pantovic
VfL Bochum
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Fouls2
GOAL: DORTMUND 3-4 BOCHUM
Pantovic scores.
Crazy scenes as he sends the keeper the wrong way. DRAMA
84'
PENALTY BOCHUM
Witsel handles it, penalty Bochum - just wow. Another one.
81'
Goal
Jürgen Locadia
VfL Bochum
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
GOAL: DORTMUND 3-3 BOCHUM
Incredible goal - Locadia with it.
The striker takes down a cross, turns, and finish on the half volley with his left.
80'
REUS MUST SCORE
He should wrap up three points but pulls the shot wide of the target. Bad miss.
79'
BOCHUM GOING FOR IT
They have certainly not given up here. They are applying pressure, breaking quickly, being physical and hitting direct passes forward.
76'
PENALTY SHOUT
Losilla wants a penalty - does it hit the hand of Zagadou?
Nothing given.
74'
BOTH WOULD BE HAPPY
Bochum mathematically stay up even if they lose today as other results are going their way at the moment.
Dortmund will also secure second as it stands.
72'
DOUBLE SUB FOR THE VISITORS
Locadia on Polter off.
Zoller on Asano off.
70'
WASTED CHANCE
Oh dear. Bochum are three on two and have chances to shoot but over pass and Polter is eventually closed down. Counter attack wasted.
68'
BOCHUM CHANGE
Antwi-Adjei on for the injured Holtmann.
Off
Gerrit Holtmann
VfL Bochum
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Wide1
On
Christopher Antwi-Adjei
VfL Bochum
65'
SO CLOSE
Holtmann again causing problems with that left foot, he puts a cross/shot across the goal and Polter slides in at the back stick but he can't get there in time.
63'
BYNOE-GITTENS OFF
He is replaced by Passlack, the youngster has played well
Off
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
Borussia Dortmund
Fouls against3
On
Felix Passlack
Borussia Dortmund
62'
Goal
Erling Haaland
Borussia Dortmund
Goals3
On target4
Fouls1
Fouls against2
GOAL: DORTMUND 3-2 BOCHUM
Hat-trick for Haaland. It's not pretty but it's three.
The ball is fizzed across by Reus who is found by Bynoe-Gittens. Then Haaland is there to turn in. I think he was trying to control the ball but it hits his standing foot and wrong foots the keeper and rolls into the net.
59'
ANOTHER GREAT SAVE
Riemann is playing like a prime Manuel Neuer as he denies Haaland his hat-trick.
Bellingham controls and sets up Haaland for a shot, he fires towards the bottom corner but of course Riemann is there to not just save but hold too.
58'
GUERRIERO INTO ROW Z
A decent chance for the Portugal international on the volley but he hits it way over.