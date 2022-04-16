Bundesliga / Matchday 30
Signal Iduna Park / 16.04.2022
BORUSSIA DORTMUND V WOLFSBURG: HOSTS AIMING TO KEEP DIMINISHING TITLE HOPES ALIVE
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME: DORTMUND 6-1 WOLFSBURG
A first-half humiliation was more than enough for Dortmund to secure a top four spot and put the pressure on Bayern Munich.
A great BVB performance in front of a capacity crowd however Wolfsburg were embarrassed and need to launch an inquest into that first 45 collapse.
88'
HERE COME THE KIDS
Wolf and Rothe off. They are replaced by two teenagers in Semic and Bynoe-Gittens.
87'
POOR CROSSES
Arnold prides himself on his good delivery but that's a number of crosses that are easily headed out by Dortmund.
83'
BIALEK ON
Wind is replaced by 20-year-old Bialek.
Off
Jonas Wind
VfL Wolfsburg
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
Fouls against5
On
Bartosz Bialek
VfL Wolfsburg
82'
Goal
Ridle Baku
VfL Wolfsburg
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Free Kicks1
GOAL: DORTMUND 6-1 WOLFSBURG
Something for the Wolfsburg fans to cheer and no clean sheet for BVB.
Sloppy control from Pongracic sets Nmecha through on goal, he can't find a way past Kobel but it falls to Baku who hits a powerful strike into the net.
78'
REINIER ON
Witself is taken off and Reinier comes on - he is in need of game time having rarely featured this season.
Off
Axel Witsel
Borussia Dortmund
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
On
Reinier
Borussia Dortmund
75'
COULD WE SEE MORE YOUNGSTERS?
Dortmund have injury problems so their bench is full of young players - 6-0 is the perfect chance to give some of them an opportunity if Rose wants to.
72'
FOOT OFF THE GAS
Dortmund are just seeing the game out - they must now be thinking about next week's match versus Bayern.
Wolfsburg have improved a little but it is helped by Dortmund's now relaxed attitude.
69'
WOLFSBURG HIT THE BAR
It's the sub Vranckx who strikes a powerful shot off the top of the bar.
Arnold crosses in a free-kick and it's not dealt with and it falls to Vranckx on the edge of the box but they don't get a consolation goal.
65'
DOUBLE BVB CHANGE
Akanji is off and Pongracic is on.
Also, Brandt is subbed and another 17-year-old is on - it is the highly rated Moukoko.
63'
DOUBLE CHANGE
The injured Schalger goes off for Vranckx and Lukas Nmecha is replaced by his brother Felix.
61'
HAALAND SHOULD HAVE A HAT-TRICK
He's through again but this time he is denied by Casteels. That could've and should've been his hat-trick.
57'
SCHALGER DOWN INJURED
A break in play as the midfielder gets treatment. We see replays of that fantastic sixth goal - great one touch football.
54'
Goal
Erling Haaland
Borussia Dortmund
Goals2
Assists1
On target2
Fouls1
GOAL: DORTMUND 6-0 WOLFSBURG
Another goal and it's Haaland again. Reus puts it into the feet of Brandt who instinctively pokes a ball behind the defence to Haaland who smashes in from a tight angle. Great team play.
52'
BRANDT SKILLS
Dortmund are playing with confidence. Brandt is showing his technical skills with flicks and tricks and they're all coming off.
50'
NEARLY SIX
Reus is one on one with the keeper but Casteels makes a good save but the attacker perhaps tries to be too clever with the finish.
48'
SUBSTITUTION
There was a change at half-time for Wolfsburg as Kruse goes off for Roussillon.
Off
Max Kruse
VfL Wolfsburg
On
Jérôme Roussillon
VfL Wolfsburg
47'
POSITIVE START
Wind hits it and it is saved well by Kobel. Wolfsburg then get a number of corners but they are all dealt with - this is a better start.
2nd Half
46'
BACK UNDERWAY
Will the humiliation continue in the second half?
End of 1st Half
HT
HT: DORTMUND 5-0 WOLFSBURG
A simply incredible 45 minutes comes to an end.
Everything Dortmund touch turns to a goal but Wolfsburg need to take a long hard look at themselves. The defending hasn't been good enough and Casteels in goal will not be happy with himself - some of those strikes should be saved.