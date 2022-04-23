Bundesliga / Matchday 31
Allianz Arena / 23.04.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund result - Bayern win to clinch 10th title in a row
- All
- Highlights
End of 2nd Half
FULL-TIME! BAYERN 3-1 DORTMUND
There it is! Bayern have sealed their 10th successive Bundesliga title and the celebrations can begin! Too strong today for Dortmund, who did offer some attacking impetus in the second half, but it is not to be today for BVB as their wait for a win in the Klassiker goes on.
Image credit: Getty Images
90+2'
Off
Joshua Kimmich
FC Bayern Munich
Fouls2
Fouls against3
Free Kicks2
Corners3
On
Niklas Süle
FC Bayern Munich
90+2'
BAYERN DOUBLE CHANGE
Lewandowski gets a standing ovation as he is replaced by Choupo-Moting. Kimmich also comes off for Sule.
Off
Robert Lewandowski
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
On target2
Fouls against1
Wide2
On
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
FC Bayern Munich
90'
FOUR ADDED MINUTES
The board goes up for four additional minutes at the end of the second half.
87'
DOUBLE DORTMUND CHANGE
Haaland and Wolf are replaced by Moukoko and Passlack.
Off
Erling Haaland
Borussia Dortmund
Blocked Shots1
Wide2
Offsides2
On
Felix Passlack
Borussia Dortmund
83'
Goal
Jamal Musiala
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
On target2
GOALLLLL! THAT SEALS IT!
Jamal Musiala may have just sealed the title for Bayern!
His initial effort towards the near post is saved by Hitz, but the danger is not cleared. It results in pinball in the area, before the ball comes off Sabitzer and Musiala is there to turn the ball in!
82'
DOUBLE BAYERN CHANGE
Sane and Sabitzer come on for Coman and Muller.
Off
Kingsley Coman
FC Bayern Munich
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
Offsides1
On
Leroy Sané
FC Bayern Munich
80'
AWKWARD BOUNCE!
Haaland strikes a half-volley over from 10-yards out! Big chance for him and his side. It all came from a long-ball from deep, but the bounce of the ball definitely did not help Haaland there.
79'
CHANCE FOR DORTMUND!
Bynoe-Gittens does brilliantly to put in Haaland 1v1 with Neuer, but his strike from the left-side of the box is tipped past the post by the Bayern goalkeeper!
76'
JUST UNDER FIFTEEN TO GO
Can Bayern hold on to secure the title, or will Dortmund throw another spanner in the works?
Image credit: Getty Images
74'
BELLINGHAM SUFFERING WITH CRAMP
After stretching to make a brilliant last-ditch challenge on Musiala, who surges down the right, Bellingham enlists the help of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens to stretch a leg.
He goes off briefly to get some treatment, but should be alright.
72'
70'
GREAT SAVE!
Hitz makes a great point-blank save to keep the scoreline the same! Lewandowski has a go from six-yards, but Dortmund's stand-in goalkeeper is there to make a crucial stop.
66'
DORTMUND CHANGE
Young Englishman Jamie Bynoe-Gittens replaces Reiner Jesus as Dortmund make their first change of the game.
63'
END-TO-END!
Davies feeds Lewandowski in the box, but the cross is put behind by Zagadou.
63'
BAYERN CHANGE
Gnabry comes off to a standing ovation, and rightly so. He is replaced by Musiala.
Off
Serge Gnabry
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
On
Jamal Musiala
FC Bayern Munich
59'
NO PENALTY!
Bellingham does brilliantly to run into the area by the goal-line, riding the challenge of Pavard in the process. However, the Frenchman goes in again and catches the midfielder, but after a VAR check, Dortmund do not get the decision.
56'
WHAT A CHALLENGE!
Hernandez makes a big challenge to deny Dortmund!
Haaland plays in Reus again, but the Frenchman slides in to stop the Dortmund captain getting a shot on goal.
53'
CRUCIAL SAVE BY NEUER!
Dortmund almost equalise!
Haaland plays in Reus with a through pass into the area, but it is a yard too deep for the Dortmund captain. It takes him wider than he likes, but he still manages to get a shot away at the near post, which Neuer keeps out!
52'
Penalty
Emre Can
Borussia Dortmund
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Penalties1
GOALLLLL! CAN SCORES THE PENALTY
Dortmund have one back! Emre Can tucks his penalty away to give Dortmund a lifeline. Beautifully put away, Neuer was sent the wrong way.