Bayern Munich v VfB Stuttgart live updates - latest Bundesliga score as Die Roten try to escape drop zone!

REPORT:
Thanks for joining us.
Bayern held at home by relegation-threatened Stuttgart
End of 2nd Half
90+6'
FULL-TIME: BAYERN 2-2 STUTTGART
The final whistle eventually goes after a big chunk of added time, and the spoils are shared here at the Allianz Arena, in what could prove to be a big point for Stuttgart as it all but condemns Arminia Bielefeld to automatic relegation.
If Die Roten can win on the final day and Hertha lose away at Dortmund, they would secure survival.
90+5'
FC Bayern Munich
RED CARD!
Kingsley Coman is shown a straight red for a push out on a Stuttgart player. It is a little harsh on the Frenchman.
Red card
Kingsley Coman
FC Bayern Munich
90+2'
BAYERN FANS NOT IMPRESSED
Karazor goes down holding his hamstring, and the referee signals for the stretcher to come out.
He then receives some treatment and is alright to carry on, to the annoyance of the Bayern fans as they think he is deliberately wasting time.
Either way, we will definitely see more than five added minutes now.
90+1
FC Bayern Munich
YELLOW CARD
Alphonso Davies is booked for a late challenge on Karazor.
Yellow card
Alphonso Davies
FC Bayern Munich
90'
FIVE ADDED MINUTES
There will be five more minutes for both teams to find a winner.
86'
Off
Thomas Müller
FC Bayern Munich
On
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
FC Bayern Munich
84'
FC Bayern Munich
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR BAYERN
Sabitzer and Choupo-Moting come on for Gnabry and Muller.
Off
Serge Gnabry
FC Bayern Munich
On
Marcel Sabitzer
FC Bayern Munich
80'
SAVE!
Foerster makes another run forward, this time down the right. He opts for the low shot at Muller's near post, but the Bayern goalkeeper gets down well to make the save.
78'
STUTTGART CHANGE
Kalajdzic's race is run as it looks like he is suffering with cramp, and the striker is replaced by Thommy.
77'
OFF THE BAR!
Muller makes a brilliant point-blank save to deny Lewandowski!
The Bayern forward controls Coman's cross very well before dancing inside. However, his shot from close range is saved brilliantly by Muller and smacks the bar and goes behind.
75'
VfB Stuttgart
WHAT A CHANCE!
Yet another chance 1v1 for Stuttgart! They win the ball quickly in midfield, and the Bayern rearguard are nowhere to be seen as Upamecano is chasing back.
Foerster, who has just come on, runs at the defence, and he has Kalajdzic to his right, who is calling for the ball. However, the substitute opts to go for goal alone, but he fires it wide of the mark!
74'
VfB Stuttgart
STUTTGART CHANGE
Die Roten make another change as Forster replaces Tomas.
Off
Tiago Tomás
VfB Stuttgart
Goals1
On target1
On
Philipp Förster
VfB Stuttgart
73'
VfB Stuttgart
YELLOW CARD
Coulibaly is shown a caution for bundling over Davies.
72'
Off
Benjamin Pavard
FC Bayern Munich
On
Marc Roca
FC Bayern Munich
72'
FC Bayern Munich
BAYERN DOUBLE CHANGE
Tolisso and Roca come on for Goretzka and Pavard.
Off
Leon Goretzka
FC Bayern Munich
On
Corentin Tolisso
FC Bayern Munich
69'
VfB Stuttgart
CONCERN FOR STUTTGART
Kalajdzic is laying flat on his back on the pitch, and is attended to by the physios. It is a concern for the Stuttgart striker, but it looks like he can carry on for now.
67'
JUST WIDE!
A good effort from Endo! The Japanese midfielder tries a long-range effort from outside the area, but it sails just wide of the far post. Pellegrino Matarazzo applauds on the touchline.
65'
CAN STUTTGART HOLD ON?
63'
STUTTGART CHANGE
VfB Stuttgart also make a change, as Coulibaly replaces Fuhrich, who was already on a yellow card.