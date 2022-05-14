Bundesliga / Matchday 34
Volkswagen Arena / 14.05.2022
VfL Wolfsburg
Completed
2
2
FC Bayern Munich
Live Updates

Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich result - Hosts fight from two goals down to earn draw

Ben Snowball
By
Ben Snowball
Updated 14/05/2022 at 16:00 GMT
-
MATCH REPORT
Check out our detailed match report, now live on the website!
Lewandowski hits 50-goal mark as Bayern sign off season with draw at Wolfsburg
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME: WOLFSBURG 2-2 BAYERN MUNICH
The Bundesliga campaign draws to a close. Bayern Munich are unable to end their season on a high following Wolfsburg's inspired comeback.
It has been fun! See you in August for more German football!
90'+1
BROOKS BIDS FAREWELL
Wolfsburg's defender Brooks hugs his team mates and waves to the crowd as he is makes his way off the pitch for the last time in green. He's replaced by Bornauw.
John Brooks
Off
John Brooks
VfL Wolfsburg
VfL Wolfsburg
Wide1
Sebastiaan Bornauw
On
Sebastiaan Bornauw
VfL Wolfsburg
VfL Wolfsburg
90'
THREE MINUTES ARE ADDED ON
89'
BIG CHANCE TO WIN IT!
Sane is through on goal with just the goalkeeper to beat following a rapid Bayern counter-attack, but he sidefoots his shot wide!
88'
YELLOW CARD
Substitute Richards marks his cameo with a yellow card.
Omar Richards
Yellow card
Omar Richards
FC Bayern Munich
FC Bayern Munich
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
85'
WOLFSBURG REMAIN COMFORTABLE
Wolfsburg hold firm after some late Bayern pressure. Musiala tests Casteels from distance but it's a straightforward save.
83'
WOLFSBURG SUB
And finally, Kruse - the scorer of the home side's equaliser - is replaced by Philipp.
Max Kruse
Off
Max Kruse
VfL Wolfsburg
VfL Wolfsburg
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Offsides2
Maximilian Philipp
On
Maximilian Philipp
VfL Wolfsburg
VfL Wolfsburg
83'
WOLFSBURG SUB
Nmecha is withdrawn with Biatek coming on.
Lukas Nmecha
Off
Lukas Nmecha
VfL Wolfsburg
VfL Wolfsburg
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Wide1
Bartosz Bialek
On
Bartosz Bialek
VfL Wolfsburg
VfL Wolfsburg
81'
RICHARDS COMES ON
A triple switch for Bayern as Davies goes off.
Alphonso Davies
Off
Alphonso Davies
FC Bayern Munich
FC Bayern Munich
Fouls2
Offsides1
Free Kicks1
Omar Richards
On
Omar Richards
FC Bayern Munich
FC Bayern Munich
81'
KIMMICH GOES OFF
Vidovic comes on in his place.
Joshua Kimmich
Off
Joshua Kimmich
FC Bayern Munich
FC Bayern Munich
Assists1
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
Corners9
Gabriel Vidovic
On
Gabriel Vidovic
FC Bayern Munich
FC Bayern Munich
81'
NEUER IS REPLACED!
Nagelsmann gives Fruchtl the final 10 minutes on what looks set to be his final appearance for the Bavarians.
Manuel Neuer
Off
Manuel Neuer
FC Bayern Munich
FC Bayern Munich
Free Kicks1
Christian Früchtl
On
Christian Früchtl
FC Bayern Munich
FC Bayern Munich
80'
INTO THE FINAL 10 MINUTES
Can we find a winner in the final knockings? Bayern will be keen to finish their season on a high following a shock defeat to Mainz and draw with Stuttgart.
79'
DORTMUND ARE LEVEL
Haaland, on his final appearance for his side, has levelled matters from the spot - it's now Dortmund 1-1 Hertha Berlin.
77'
YELLOW CARD
Upamecano has his name taken for a cynical foul on Wind down the left flank.
Dayot Upamecano
Yellow card
Dayot Upamecano
FC Bayern Munich
FC Bayern Munich
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
75'
IN THE WAY!
The ball hits the back of the referee as Wolfsburg clear from a Bayern corner!
74'
RUTHLESS WOLFSBURG
Two shots on target, two goals from the men in green. And it could yet get better for the hosts.
72'
WOLSBURG SUB
van de Ven makes way for Roussiollon and deservedly leaves to applause following his fine assist to help Wolfsburg restore parity.
Yannick Gerhardt
Off
Yannick Gerhardt
VfL Wolfsburg
VfL Wolfsburg
Free Kicks1
Aster Vranckx
On
Aster Vranckx
VfL Wolfsburg
VfL Wolfsburg
72'
WOLSBURG SUB
Gerhardt is replaced by Vranckx, a like-for-like switch.
Yannick Gerhardt
Off
Yannick Gerhardt
VfL Wolfsburg
VfL Wolfsburg
Free Kicks1
Aster Vranckx
On
Aster Vranckx
VfL Wolfsburg
VfL Wolfsburg