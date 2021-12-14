Serge Gnabry hit a hat-trick and Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich crushed Stuttgart 5-0 in the Bundesliga.

The German champions, missing several players through injury and illness, suffered another injury blow with Kingsley Coman going off early on with a suspected hamstring problem.

But the Bavarians dominated the first half and it was former Arsenal man Gnabry who broke the deadlock with a brilliant curling first-time effort from Leroy Sane's pass.

Stuttgart made a bright start to the second half and carved out two good chances through Omar Marmoush and Philipp Forster.

But Bayern made them pay for losing the ball in a dangerous area with Gnabry stroking his shot into the bottom corner after a neat dummy.

Then came three goals in five minutes. Sane lofted a ball towards Lewandowski who dinked it over the keeper to make it 3-0.

The Pole got his second after a swift counter attack which ended up him sliding in to convert Gnabry's low cross.

And Gnabry got his deserved hat-trick soon after from close range after the keeper fumbled Thomas Muller's cross to seal the rout.

TALKING POINT

Bayern may be down to the bare bones, as Harry Redknapp once said, in midfield but it was more than enough to see off struggling Stuttgart.

They face Wolfsburg on Friday then there is the winter break which is coming at a good time for Nagelsmann with an absentee list for today's game of: Choupo-Moting, Goretzka, Kimmich, Sabitzer, Sarr, Stanisic and Tolisso.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich): The 26-year-old was on fire once again. He did not let spurning a couple of chances affect his confidence with the way he put away the opening goal. And his devastating pace on the counter attack was too much for VfB too handle for his second goal against the run of play. He deserved a bit of luck with the keeper's mistake for his third and he even notched up an assist for Lewandowski.

PLAYER RATINGS

STUTTGART: Müller 4, Mavropanos 4, Ito 5, Kempf 6, Anton 5, Karazor 5,Förster 6, Endo 6, Mangala 5, Coulibaly 6, Marmoush 7. Subs: Katompa Mvumpa 5, Führich 4, Faghir 5, Tibidi n/a.

BAYERN MUNICH: Neuer 5, Pavard 6, Hernandez 5, Süle 5, Davies 5, Musiala 6, Roca 6, Gnabry 10, Müller 8, Coman n/a, Lewandowski 9. Subs: Richards n/a, Cuisance n/a, Nianzou n/a, Tillman n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

40' - GOAL FOR BAYERN! Sane drives towards the edge of the box before laying it on a plate for Gnabry who curls a first-time effort in the box into the corner. What a strike!

53' - GOAL FOR BAYERN! Its Gnabry again curling a left-footed effort into the bottom corner from Muller's pass.

69' - GOAL FOR BAYERN! Führich gives the ball away and Sane finds Lewandowski who dinks it over the keeper.

72' - GOAL FOR BAYERN! A vicious counter attack. Gnabry is in acres of space and dribbles into the box before teeing it up for Lewandowski to tuck it in at the near post.

75' - GOAL FOR BAYERN! Hattrick for Gnabry. Muller's cross right on the byline is fumbled by the keeper and Gnabry is there to stab it in.

KEY STAT

Gnabry now has nine Bundesliga goals this season, no other midfielder has more.

