Bayern Munich ended their mini-Bundesliga slump with a crushing victory over Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena on Friday

The hosts took just thee minutes to open the scoring when Leroy Sane fired home the first, via a deflection, hitting home a firm square ball from Jamal Musiala first time.

Ad

Musiala, the best player on the pitch, netted the second exchanging passes with Thomas Muller before scoring inside the near post.

Bundesliga Mr Happy or Nagger-in-chief? What must Nagelsmann do to stop the rot at Bayern? YESTERDAY AT 11:02

The one-time England youth player then set up the third before the break when he found Sadio Mane on the edge of the box and another deflection helped the ball past luckless goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

The stopper only had himself to blame for the last goal though as his slip in his own area, attempting a clearance, Thomas Muller to make it four with six minutes remaining.

Bayern are now twp points adrift of leaders Union Berlin ahead of their game on Saturday.

TALKING POINT

Crisis, what crisis? For the second year in succession, Bayern have had early wobbles, but even without their second greatest ever striker this year, it would be a fool to bet against them claiming an 11th straight domestic title. Kingsley Coman, their most in-form player in the first few games before once more he fell victim to injury, is expected back and he provides much-needed creativity, though not if Musiala plays like he did here. Whether Sadio Mane can show himself to be the latest dominant Die Roten number nine remains in question but it is only likely to cost them at the business end of the Champions League, with the domestic crown likely to continue its residence in Bavaria.

Bayern Munich's German midfielder Leroy Sane (R) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Bayern Munich's French defender Dayot Upamecano during the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Bayern Munich and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in M Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) - Chelsea watching Callum Hudson-Odoi struggling to make an impact for Leverkusen while Musiala reigns supreme must feel like 1980s/1990s Bullseye contestants when they did not back themselves to surpass 101 in six darts and others picked up a luxury motor home while they were left with a handful of brown and blue sheets. Musiala left Chelsea for Bayern at 16, just after Hudson-Odoi had made his England debut before his 19th birthday and seemed destined to run the line for the Blues for a decade. While he is having early struggles in the Bundesliga three years later, Musiala is Bayern's best player capable of dominating games like this in the number ten role.

Bayern Munich's German midfielder Jamal Musiala celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Bayern Munich and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Munich on September 30, 2022. Image credit: Getty Images

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

3' GOAL FOR BAYERN! That didn't take long. Musiala got down the right flank and lasered a square ball into Sane whose effort was deflected into the net.

17' GOAL FOR BAYERN! Musiala makes it two. The young winger plays a one to with Muller and then the former Chelsea youth striker shoots towards the near post and despite getting his left arm to the ball the Bayer stopper couldn't keep it out.

39' GOAL FOR BAYERN! Mane takes time to shoot from the edge of the area with his left foot but it takes a slight deflection and beats Hradecky diving to his left.

56' GOAL FOR BAYERN! The corner was cleared to Musiala who dribbled into the box and inadvertently set up Mane who slammed the ball low into the net. They are checking with VAR.

58' GOAL DISALLOWED! De Ligt caught Kossounou inadvertently with his head when the defender was clearing the initial corner so the goal was disallowed before the offside was even checked.

84' GOAL FOR BAYERN! A gift for Thomas Muller, though his chasing down the keeper got him there when Hradecky slipped over attempting a cute pass with his left foot and the Bayern number 25 gleefully knocked the ball home.

KEY STAT

4 - The number of Bayern games without a win before tonight.

Bundesliga Bayern stunned by Augsburg as rotten Bundesliga form continues 17/09/2022 AT 13:47