Jamal Musiala continued his fine start to the season scoring Bayern's opener as they cruised to victory over Wolfsburg in their Bundesliga home match of the season.

The one-time Chelsea youth player opened the scoring 12 minutes before the break placing an unstoppable effort past Koen Casteels from 25 yards out for his third goal of the campaign.

A minute before the break the lead was doubled when Alphonso Davies raced to the byline and set up Joshua Kimmich and, though his effort was weak, Thomas Muller was on hand to turn the ball home.

Despite dominating the match Bayern could not add to their lead and though Sadio Mane had the ball over the goal-line twice, on both occasions his efforts were ruled out for offside.

Bayern have a 100 percent record after two games and lead rivals Borussia Dortmund at the summit of the Bundesliga on goal difference.

TALKING POINT

Bayern machine rolls on - Players come and go from Bayern Munich but the machine rolls on. They won titles the two years before Robert Lewandowski and are likely to win at least one after his move to Barcelona. The revolving front three of Serge Gnabry, Musiala and Mane, with Muller moving forwards to fill in gaps between them, make them so hard for any domestic opposition to deal with them. Sadio Mane has not quite hit his stride yet, but he has the luxury of being able to find his feet while the club moves relentlessly towards another title.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) - It seems that Leroy Sane, who played well after coming on for Gnabry, is set to leave the Allianz Arena having been strongly linked to Manchester United and Arsenal and the upward trajectory of the one-time Chelsea youth product is a big reason why Bayern may acquisece to his departure. Borussia Dortmund had Jadon Sancho light up the Bundesliga for three seasons in his formative years and Musiala is well-capable of replicating his efforts at the other German giant. When the game was in the balance it was Musiala who looked the most threatening player whether crossing the ball in the box or racing through on goal.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bayern Munich: Neuer 7; Pavard 7, Upemacano 6, Hernandez 6, Davies 7; Kimmich 7, Sabitzer 6; Gnabry 6, Muller 7, Musiala 8; Mane 6.

Subs: Sane 7, Tel 6, Gravenberch 6.

Wolfsburg: Casteels 7; Van de Ven 6, Lacroix 7, Bornauw 6, Baku 6; Marmoush 6, Svanberg 6, Guilavogui 7, Arnold 6, Wimmer 6; Nmecha 6.

Subs: Kruse 6, Nmecha 6, Waldschmidt 6, Brekalo 6, Vranckx 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

19' GOAL FOR BAYERN! Mane nudges home from inside the six-yard box from a typical Bayern move with the striker tapping home Gnabry's centre. But replays suggest he is offside.

20' OFFSIDE! He was half a yard offside and after a slightly overlong check the goal is disallowed.

33' GOAL FOR BAYERN! Musiala with a fantastic strike from outside the box. He received a pass from Muller and while turning was felled by a defender but got back to his feet, steadied himself and fired an unstoppable effort.

44' GOAL FOR BAYERN! Davies' electric pace gets him around Baku and he pulls the ball back to Kimmich whose weak effort is diverted past the goalkeeper by Muller.

72' MANE'S EFFORT GOES BEHIND THE LINE! But he was given offside from Muller's header back across the box towards him.

KEY STAT

