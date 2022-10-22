Borussia Dortmund got back to winning ways in fine fashion as they thrashed VfB Stuttgart 5-0 at the Westfalenstadion.

Going into the match, BVB sat in eighth place following last weekend’s away defeat at Union Berlin and they knew that they could not afford another disappointing result this time around. Stuttgart, meanwhile, came into the game off the back of two successive wins following a recent managerial departure.

Ad

Dortmund seized the initiative within 90 seconds as Jude Bellingham put his side ahead with a neat finish from inside the penalty area from Niklas Sule’s low cut-back from the right flank.

DFB-Pokal Bayern recover to thrash Augsburg, Bellingham on target as Dortmund progress 19/10/2022 AT 21:31

Sule then turned from provider into the scorer ten minutes later as he rifled home Raphael Guerreiro’s free-kick with a side-footed volley past Stuttgart goalkeeper Florian Muller to score his first goal for BVB.

Things went from bad to worse for Stuttgart just before the break, as Giovanni Reyna finished well into the far corner of the net from inside the penalty area to score his first goal in over a year.

Bellingham then had his brace eight minutes after the restart, with the Englishman curling a brilliant strike into the top corner from inside the penalty area to grab Dortmund’s fourth of the game.

The rout was completed eighteen minutes from time as Youssoufa Moukoko got in on the act by tapping in Guerreiro’s cut-back into the area to cap off a wonderful afternoon for Die Schwartzgelben.

Lucas Pfeiffer looked to have pulled one goal back for Stuttgart in the 90th minute, but it was chalked off for offside after a VAR review.

TALKING POINT - Five-star Dortmund get much needed win

Dortmund have pulled a performance out the bag just when they needed it as Edin Terzic and his players can breathe a sigh of relief with a much needed three points in front of another capacity home crowd.

Die Schwartzgelben started the day in eighth place in the table following last weekend's poor loss against Union Berlin, and that kind of result has come one too many times for Dortmund this season as inconsistency has plagued them, particularly away from home.

A loss today could have dropped them into the bottom half of the table come the end of this matchday depending on results elsewhere, and it was clear that the players knew what was expected of them from the get-go as they made a lightning quick start at the Westfalenstadion. Two early goals from Bellingham and Sule set the tone for what was to follow and Stuttgart were not able to recover as they ended up shipping five.

Next up for Dortmund is Manchester City in the Champions League next Tuesday night, and today's win will surely give them some confidence heading into that big match at home.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund battles for possession with Dan-Axel Zagadou of VfB Stuttgart Image credit: Getty Images

What a performance from the 19-year-old as he ran the show from the middle of the park, and scored two great goals to take his tally for the season to eight in all competitions.

A match like this for Bellingham proved to be a long-time coming for Bellingham, as these were his first league goals for Dortmund since January of this year.

The young Englishman had an all-round accomplished performance as he completed four successful dribbles, made one key pass, won two aerial duels and also won four successful tackles.

PLAYER RATINGS

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel 7, Sule 9, Hummels 7, Schlotterbeck 8, Guerreiro 9, Bellingham 10, Ozcan 7, Reyna 8, Brandt 8, Adeyemi 7, Moukoko 8. Subs: Passlack 6, Wolf 6, Can 6, Modeste 6, Hazard 6.

VfB Stuttgart: Muller 6, Mavropanos 6, Anton 5, Zagadou 5, Mvumpa 5, Millot 5, Endo 6, Ahamada 6, Sosa 6, Tomas 6, Guirassy 5. Subs: Perea 6. Fuhrich 6, Nartey 6, Karazor 6, Pfeiffer 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

2’ - GOAL! (Jude Bellingham) - Bellingham gives BVB the lead after just under two minutes! It is a really well-worked team goal. Sule gets the assist! He cuts it back into the centre from the right and Bellingham is there to pass the ball in from inside the penalty area!

13’ - GOAL! (Niklas Sule) - This time it is from a set-piece! Sule has his first Dortmund goal! Guerreiro's whipped delivery into the box from the left from a free-kick is turned in brilliantly by the defender with a low volley beyond Muller from eight-yards out!

44’ - GOAL! (Giovanni Reyna) - Dortmund have a third! Moukoko feeds the ball into Reyna to his left inside the penalty area, and the American curls in a low, powerful strike into the far corner! What a great finish.

53’ - GOAL! (Jude Bellingham) - The young midfielder gets on the scoresheet again for BVB! He collects a pass from Brandy on the left and glides past a couple of challenges before curling a brilliant effort into the top corner. What a player.

72’ - GOAL! (Youssoufa Moukoko) - The goals keep coming for BVB as they round off yet another brilliant move! Bellingham feeds it forward to Guerreiro down the inside-left channel, and the defender cuts it back into the centre of the Stuttgart penalty area for Moukoko, and the 17-year-old has a simple tap-in to score yet again for Dortmund!

KEY STATS

Jude Bellingham (19 years, 115 days) is the third youngest player to score a Bundesliga brace for Borussia Dortmund, after Jadon Sancho (18y 216d, in October 2018) and Daniel Simmes (18y 230d, in March 1985).

Giovanni Reyna scores his first Bundesliga goal for Dortmund since August 2021.

Edin Terzic gets his biggest win in charge of Borussia Dortmund, bettering his side’s 4-0 victory over Schalke back in February 2021.

Ballon d'Or The Ballon d'Or men's rankings in full 17/10/2022 AT 20:51