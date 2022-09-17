Borussia Dortmund secured their fourth successive Revierderby win as Edin Terzic’s side moved up to the top of the Bundesliga table with a narrow 1-0 victory over Schalke at the Westfalenstadion

Following Schalke’s promotion back to the Bundesliga, this was the first meeting between the two sides from North Rhine-Westphalia since February 2021.

Ad

That saw the fans in the famous Yellow Wall drive their team on with a fantastic atmosphere in the stands, and that gave Dortmund the energy they needed as they started off far the better side.

Champions League Guardiola says Haaland 'emulated Cruyff' with incredible Champions League goal 15/09/2022 AT 09:42

However, the positivity then turned into genuine concern with 32 minutes played as Dortmund captain Marco Reus was stretchered off the pitch with an ankle injury, which once again could put his chances of playing in a major tournament for Germany in jeopardy.

Shortly after, BVB created their best chance of the first half, as Jude Bellingham’s close range header was well saved by Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow.

The pattern of the game was more of the same in the second half, as Schalke sat back whilst Dortmund continued to venture forward to try to find an opening.

Then, with 10 minutes to go, Dortmund found their winner. Substitute Youssoufa Moukoko headed in Marius Wolf's cross past Schwolow at the back post to become the youngest goalscorer in Revierderby history, and secure a big win for BVB in front of a bumper 81,000 strong crowd at Signal Iduna Park.

TALKING POINT - DORTMUND WIN THE DERBY AGAIN, BUT CONCERN FOR REUS

This was the first iteration of this famous fixture since the 2020-21 campaign following Schalke's one-season stint in the Bundesliga 2, so there was added spice going into this Revierderby - a fixture that Dortmund have dominated in recent years. Frank Kramer's Schalke side are looking to consolidate themselves after their Bundesliga return and from the off, Die Konigsblauen had a game plan to sit back and absorb the pressure. Dortmund were much the better side, and created some big clear-cut chances, but they were not able to take them.

Then, with 10 minutes to play, BVB finally got what they deserved as Moukoko came off the bench to score the all-important winner for Terzic's side. It is a win that makes Dortmund unbeaten in five games in this fixture, scoring a total of 12 goals in those matches and conceding none.

In spite of the big Derby win for the home side, there will be concern over the condition of Marco Reus, who looked to go over on his ankle midway through the first half. The BVB captain looked visibly emotional before being stretchered off, and it spells worrying signs about whether the issue is serious enough to rule him out of yet another major international tournament with the German national team, especially with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar just around the corner.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Marius Wolf

Marius Wolf passes while under pressure from Kenan Karaman during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 at Signal Iduna Park Image credit: Getty Images

Once again, the Dortmund left-back had a brilliant game down the flank for his side, and linked up well with Donyell Malen in front of him as the majority of BVB's attacks for a large portion of the game came down that part of the pitch.

In addition to his assist for the winning goal, Wolf made two successful dribbles, played two key passes and also had a shot on target. A very attacking performance by the 27-year-old.

PLAYER RATINGS

Borussia Dortmund: Meyer 6, Meunier 7, Hummels 8, Schlotterbeck 7, Wolf 8, Bellingham 8, Ozcan 7, Brandt 7, Reus 6, Malen 7, Modeste 6. Subs: Reyna 6, Can 5, Moukoko 7, Adeyemi 6, Hazard 6.

FC Schalke 04: Schwolow 7, Mohr 6, Yoshida 6, Berg 6, Matriciani 6, Flick 6, Krauss 6, Larsson 6, Drexler 5, Bulter 6, Terodde 5. Subs: Zalazar 6, Karaman 6, Polter 6, Kral 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

18’ - OFFSIDE - A controversial call! Larsson is through on goal and Dortmund fans have their hearts in their mouths for a second. Meyer rushes off his line and completely takes out the Swedish player in the penalty area, but the decision goes in Dortmund's favour as Larsson was just offside as he made the run in behind.

28’ - REUS IS DOWN - Marco Reus goes down after it looks like he has twisted his ankle. This doesn't look good as he receives some treatment from the physios. This could be a bad injury - his right ankle is being bandaged and Gio Reyna is stripped and ready to come on for the Dortmund captain.

33’ - BIG SAVE - After some early scares, Schwolow makes a fantastic fingertip save to deny Bellingham from close range after the midfielder latched onto a Malen cross from the left byline with a header. A great stop, and it certainly has denied the home side from taking the lead.

79’ - GOAL! (Youssoufa Moukoko) - Moukoko strikes for Dortmund! We finally have a goal in this Revierderby! Wolf takes the ball down with his chest down the left channel, before clipping in a cross towards the back post for Moukoko, who heads in past Schwolow! At 17, he becomes the youngest-ever goal scorer in this historic fixture!

80' - BIG CHANCE - The home side break at pace on the counter attack, and Adeyemi finds Reyna. He turns inside brilliantly, but he cannot find the far corner with his curling strike as it narrowly misses the post!

KEY STATS

Aged 17 years and 301 days, Youssoufa Moukoko is the youngest goal scorer in the Revierderby in Bundesliga history.

Borussia Dortmund have won each of their last four games against FC Schalke 04 - it is the longest winning streak in this fixture since the 1960s (8 consecutive victories for BVB from 1964 to 1967).

Champions League Bellingham will think he has ‘outgrown Dortmund already’ – Ferdinand 14/09/2022 AT 19:36