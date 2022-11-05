Bayern moved to the top of the Bundesliga with a thrilling 3-2 win over Hertha in Berlin.

Jamal Musiala got Bayern started after just 12 minutes when Sadio Mane pounced on a loose ball and unselfishly passed to the unmarked teenager. Musiala put away the chance with ease, his eighth goal of the season so far.

Bayern were on top and looking for their second, but it took nearly half an hour to arrive. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting ended the wait in the 37th minute before scoring again in the 38th.

The match looked virtually over, but Dodi Lukebakio’s sensational volley just two minutes later gave the hosts hope.

Things improved further still when David Selke won and converted a penalty in the 42nd minute to make it 3-2 at the break.

Bayern thought they’d made it 4-2 before the hour mark but VAR intervened to rule the goal out for offside.

The champions then lost full-back Alphonso Davies to an apparent hamstring injury which may threaten his involvement in the World Cup for Canada.

Both sides threw themselves forward in search of a decisive goal. Neither could land a final blow and the match finished with defeat for Hertha Berlin, which takes Bayern ahead of their local rivals Union atop the Bundesliga.

Talking point - Will Davies miss the World Cup?

Canadian winger and full-back Alphonso Davies pulled up in the second half with what seemed like a hamstring injury. Although he was able to walk off the pitch under his own power, he appeared to be in some pain. Davies also looked very upset as he walked off, perhaps signalling a worse injury than it appears.

With Canada having qualified for the first time since 1986, and just the second time ever, Davies is going to be very much needed by his country in Qatar.

It now seems as though Davies faces a race against time to be fit for the tournament which gets underway in less than two weeks.

Davies is just the latest player to go down with injury in sight of the tournament, once again casting doubt on the wisdom of a mid-season World Cup.

Player of the Match - Jamal Musiala

Musiala scored the opening goal for the visitors with a faultless finish but he contributed far more. He was the champions' most influential player in possession. No player on the pitch had more shots than him, and only Davies managed more than his six completed dribbles.

With his team looking for a decisive final goal, they looked to Musiala time and again and he came so close to delivering with some magnificent skills on show.

Musiala won't turn 20 until next February, and he's already this good.

Player ratings

Bayern: Neuer 7, Mazraoui 6, Pavard 5, Upamecano 6, Davies 6, Kimmich 6, Goretzka 5, Gnabry 6, Musiala 8, Mane 8, Choupo-Moting 7. Subs: Sané N/A, Coman 6, Sabitzer N/A, Hernández 6

Hertha: Christensen 6, Rogel 5, Selke 7, Serdar 6, Boetius 7, Lukebakio 8, Kenny 7, Kempf 6, Plattenhardt 6, Richter 7, Tousart 6. Subs: Mittelstadt N/A, Kanga 7, Prince N/A, Ejuke N/A

Match highlights

12' GOAL BAYERN So unselfish from Sadio Mane who races into the box before squaring to Jamal Musiala who hammers his shot past Christensen.

37' GOAL BAYERN A goal for Choupo-Moting in his 50th Bayern Bundesliga appearance and that might already be the game. A deflected shot falls to his feet in the box, and all he has to do is put it away.

38' GOAL BAYERN Less than two minutes after his first, Choupo-Moting has another. Mane charges down the centre and plays it wide to Gnabry, who in turn swings in his cross. Hertha try and fail to clear it, before Choupo-Moting puts it away for 3-0.

40' GOAL HERTHA Lukebakio smashes a volley past Neuer to give his side a lifeline in a game which seemed to be over just moments ago.

44' GOAL HERTHA David Selke sends Manuel Neuer the wrong way and converts his penalty to make it 2-3.

54' ALMOST A MUSIALA STUNNER More magical dribbling from the young German who cuts through the entire Hertha defence before his shot is deflected just off target.

55' GOAL BAYERN More sensational build-up from Musiala who somehow keeps the ball alive before Rogel turns it into his own net. But wait, VAR intervenes and it's no goal.

Key stats

Hertha: 27.4% - The home side barely touched the ball against Bayern, managing just 27.4%. It's a simple fact that you are always going to struggle to win a match when you can't hold the ball.

Bayern: 4 - Manuel Neuer returned to action after five weeks out with a shoulder injury and looked as though he'd never been away. He made four saves, three more than his opposite number Christensen in the Hertha goal, proving the ultimate difference between the two sides.

