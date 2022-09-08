Marco Rose has been appointed as the new manager of his hometown club RB Leipzig, the day after the German club dismissed Domenico Tedesco.

Tedesco was given his marching orders in the wake of a 4-1 Champions League defeat at home to Shakhtar Donetsk, a result that continued Leipzig's poor start to the season.

Ad

Leipzig began the 2022/23 campaign sluggishly, picking up five points from five games, and the humbling result in Europe proved to be the last straw for Tedesco.

Bundesliga Haaland ruled out for 'a few weeks' after suffering hip injury 22/10/2021 AT 12:07

Rose, who was born in Leipzig, has signed a two-year deal with the Bundesliga club until June 2024.

The former RB Salzburg, Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund boss was presented to the media on Thursday.

“I know the city, the club, and the quality of the squad. The structure and the people here are great - you have everything that you need, and everyone here is an absolute professional. I'm looking forward to meeting the squad and getting straight to work,” he said.

“We want to change the mood with energy and power to get results. That's the first task. We're a team now and we want to be successful together, but the basis has to be there - that's what we'll work on together."

Leipzig, who finished fourth last season and won the DFB-Pokal, face Rose’s former club Dortmund at home in the new manager’s debut on Saturday.

They then face a trip to Real Madrid in the Champions League next week in a daunting start to the 45-year-old’s reign.

“The squad is very balanced and has a lot of quality but isn't particularly large. It will be exciting to see how we get through the intense upcoming weeks. One advantage is that there will be fewer unhappy players,” Rose said.

“I identify really strongly with my home, with Leipzig. It's never easy to take on a role in the public eye in your home city. The people here expect a lot from the club and from me.

“Things will change a bit for me and I'll be judged on results. But my family and I area really pleased and proud of my new position.”

Our view: 'Leipzig want to find a long-term solution' - Dennis Melzer, Eurosport Germany

What’s happening at Leipzig?

“It's hard to say why things aren't going well for Leipzig this season. They have kept the team around superstar Christopher Nkunku together for the most part, and brought back former goal scorer Timo Werner.

“Last season, Tedesco managed to get the team out of its crisis - in the end, the first title [DFB-Pokal] in the club's young history was on the books (although in Germany's fan scene, RB Leipzig is seen more as a marketing product for Red Bull than as a club).

“For some reason, things no longer seem to have worked out with Tedesco. Managing director Oliver Mintzlaff said today that the bosses ‘already sensed at the end of the Rückrunde that there wasn't the development we wanted.’ He did not get more specific than that, however.

On Marco Rose

“Rose is from the Red Bull cosmos (he coached Salzburg) and was born in Leipzig. Whether he will manage the turnaround immediately remains to be seen.

“Mintzlaff says of Rose: ‘Even if we start with two defeats, I won't talk about a s***** start.’ He says he has no ‘expectations for the next three games (against Dortmund, Real Madrid and Gladbach).’

“It’s clear that Leipzig want to find a long-term solution in the coaching position with Rose. But that was also what they thought with Jesse Marsch, ultimately Rose is the third coach within a year.”

Why it didn't work out for Rose at Dortmund

“BVB had the ambition to attack Bayern in the league. Obviously, that didn't work out very well.

“However - and I think this was even more decisive - the bosses were unhappy about the performance in Europe. Dortmund were eliminated from a supposedly ‘easy’ Champions League group and then embarrassed themselves in the Europa League against Rangers.

“After his dismissal, Rose said: ‘Despite a difficult season, I was convinced of our path. During our conversation, the impression matured in me that the one hundred percent conviction of all those responsible was no longer there. In the end, we therefore decided together to end the cooperation.’

“BVB CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said: ‘This day is not an easy one for all of us, because the mutual esteem between us was, is and remains great. After a season that was unsatisfactory for various reasons, we had to realise that we did not get the maximum out of our possibilities in many sub-areas’.”

Champions League Gladbach can enjoy City tie without pressure - Expert view from Germany 23/02/2021 AT 15:25