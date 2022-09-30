Julian Nagelsmann believes Bayern Munich’s 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Friday night shows the team are committed to him.

Jamal Musiala scored one and set up two more goals as he earned the support of the crowd when he was taken off on 81 minutes.

Bayern were also boosted by the appearance of former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane on the scoresheet for the first time in five games.

Nagelsmann told DAZN after the win: "There was a lot written about the relationship between the team and the manager."

"I've always said that you can tell when players leave the dressing room if they respect the manager. And you can see in each game (we have played recently) that the players were fully into it."

"That was very satisfying today."

Musiala acknowledged the pressure had been on.

"We (the players) are focused on ourselves. We all want to win and be number one - and we showed that today,” he said.

"The pressure is always there at Bayern. We need to deal with it."

The win came for Bayern after four matches without a victory, moving them into second place on 15 points after eight games, but Union Berlin above them on 17 points, and Borussia Dortmund in third, also with 15 points, have played seven games.

