Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 live - all the latest in this Revierderby as Marco Reus is stretchered off
Bundesliga / Matchday 7
Signal Iduna Park / 17.09.2022
Live
45'
SECOND HALF
We are back and ready to go for the second half as Dortmund get us underway for the second period as they kick towards the famous Subtribune.
End of 1st Half
45+3'
HALF-TIME: DORTMUND 0-0 SCHALKE
The whistle goes for half-time here in this Revierderby, and the scores remain goalless. Schalke will be pleased to go into the break level, as Dortmund have been far the better side.
The big talking point has been Marco Reus going off with what looked like a serious ankle injury.
Image credit: Getty Images
45+3'
POOR FREE-KICK
Schalke win a free-kick in a dangerous position late on in this half, but it goes to waste. Mohr completely overcooks it and it goes behind. That is the last action of the first half.
45+3'
Borussia Dortmund
YELLOW CARD
Anthony Modeste is booked for Dortmund - the third yellow card of the game.
Yellow card
Anthony Modeste
Borussia Dortmund
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Wide2
45+1'
CHANCE!
The resulting corner sees a big chance go begging for Dortmund. Malen's whipped ball in from the left finds Modeste, who jumps highest to reach the ball, but he glances his header just wide of the far post.
We are in the first of three additional minutes.
44'
SAVE
Wolf is played in on the left-side of the penalty area by Schlotterbeck, and he then lets off a low shot towards the near corner, but Schwolow does well to tip it behind for a corner.
44'
CORNER TO DORTMUND
Reyna is played in behind down the right flank with a long ball from deep by Meunier. He sends in a low cross for Modeste, but van den Berg gets a crucial block to concede the corner.
The resulting set-piece is once again dealt with by Schalke.
40'
FOUL
The referee awards a free-kick to Schalke in the centre of the park, after Drexler was caught by Meunier late. It seems a harsh decision on the Dortmund right-back, as he won the ball before making the challenge.
39'
FC Schalke 04
YELLOW CARD
Terodde is shown a yellow card for a foul on Bellingham. The Schalke man is unhappy as it was his first offence.
Yellow card
Simon Terodde
FC Schalke 04
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Offsides1
37'
DORTMUND LOOK THREATENING
Dortmund keep coming forward with waves after waves of attacks, most of which seem to be coming down the left side through Malen and Wolf, who are combining well. Schalke are camping in their own half.
33'
WHAT A SAVE
After some early scares, Schwolow makes a fantastic fingertip save to deny Bellingham from close range after the midfielder latched onto a Malen cross from the left byline with a header. A great stop, and it certainly has denied the home side from taking the lead.
32'
DORTMUND CHANGE
Reyna comes on to replace the Dortmund captain, who comes off on the stretcher. Reus was clearly visibly emotional and he may be fearing the worst.
Off
Marco Reus
Borussia Dortmund
Offsides1
Free Kicks2
On
Giovanni Reyna
Borussia Dortmund
28'
REUS IN SOME PAIN
Marco Reus goes down after it looks like he has twisted his ankle. This doesn't look good as he receives some treatment from the physios. This could be a bad injury - his right ankle is being bandaged and Gio Reyna is stripped off and ready to come on for the Dortmund captain.
27'
ALMOST AT THE HALF HOUR MARK
Jude Bellingham and Florian Flick challenge for the ball.
Image credit: Getty Images
25'
MIS-KICKED
Brandt's low cut-back into the area misses Reus and finds Malen, but the forward completely mis-kicks the ball and the chance is gone as before too long, Schalke clear.
23'
SOME EARLY STATS
Dortmund have dominated possession, as they have had 70% of the ball so far. They have also completed double the amount of passes that Schalke have (126 to 61).
20'
FC Schalke 04
YELLOW CARD
Sepp van den Berg is given the first booking of this game after taking down Malen down the left. The on-loan Liverpool man is having a torrid time dealing with the Dutchman's pace.
Yellow card
Sepp van den Berg
FC Schalke 04
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
18'
OFFSIDE!
A controversial call! Larsson is through on goal and Dortmund fans have their hearts in their mouths for a second. Meyer rushes off his line and completely takes out the Swedish player in the penalty area, but the decision goes in Dortmund's favour as Larsson was just offside as he made the run in behind.
15'
SCHALKE FORAY FORWARD
Schalke finally get past the halfway line for the first time as Larsson gets forward on the counter attack, but the move breaks down before they can reach the penalty area. The away side need to weather the early storm here as Dortmund have been all over them.
12'
ANOTHER CORNER
Malen has had a good start to this game. He picks the ball up down the left byline, and shimmies to try and get past van den Berg. He almost manages to do it, but the defender just about gets a block in to concede the corner.
The set-piece is floated in, and once again, Schwolow does not look convincing. However, Schalke escape with a free-kick after a foul on the goalkeeper by Schlotterbeck.