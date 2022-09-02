Borussia Dortmund v TSG Hoffenheim live! - Marco Reus strike seals win for BVB!

Bundesliga / Matchday 5
Signal Iduna Park / 02.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/borussia-dortmund/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia Dortmund
Completed
1
0
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/hoffenheim/teamcenter.shtml
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Eurosport UK
    By
    Eurosport UK
    Updated 02/09/2022 at 20:26 GMT
    -
    REPORT
    Thanks for joining us. Take care and have a good evening.
    Dortmund nick narrow win over Hoffenheim to go top thanks to Reus strike
    End of 2nd Half
    90+3'
    Live comment icon
    FULL-TIME: BORUSSIA DORTMUND 1-0 TSG HOFFENHEIM
    It has finished here at the Westfalenstadion and Dortmund get a big three points to take them top of the league! A first-half strike from Marco Reus separates the two sides, despite Hoffenheim doing well in the second half to get back into the game.
    Report to follow...

    Image credit: Getty Images

    90+2'
    DORTMUND DOING WELL
    Dortmund are holding firm, but still look dangerous on the counter attack. Only seconds to go!
    90+1'
    Live comment icon
    Borussia Dortmund
    THREE ADDED MINUTES
    There will be three minutes of stoppage time here.
    Moukoko replaces Reus for Dortmund as they make a late change to run the clock down.
    Marco Reus
    Off
    Marco Reus
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    Goals1
    On target3
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Youssoufa Moukoko
    On
    Youssoufa Moukoko
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    89'
    CAN DORTMUND HOLD ON?
    Hoffenheim are trying to create an opening here, but they have only got a minute plus stoppage time to score!
    85'
    Live comment icon
    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    HOFFENHEIM CHANGE
    Georginio Rutter
    Off
    Georginio Rutter
    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    Fouls1
    Fouls against2
    Wide1
    Jacob Bruun Larsen
    On
    Jacob Bruun Larsen
    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    85'
    JUST OVER!
    Dortmund break quickly on the counter as Reus wins the ball back in his defensive third, and he quickly plays the ball forward for Hazard down the left. He runs a good 20-yards before switching it for Modeste on the right, who arrows a powerful shot over the bar!
    83'
    Live comment icon
    Borussia Dortmund
    DORTMUND CHANGE
    Reyna also replaces Brandt. These changes suggest Dortmund will switch to a back-five.
    Marius Wolf
    Off
    Marius Wolf
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    Giovanni Reyna
    On
    Giovanni Reyna
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    82'
    Live comment icon
    Borussia Dortmund
    DORTMUND DOUBLE CHANGE
    Sule replaces Wolf for Dortmund.
    Julian Brandt
    Off
    Julian Brandt
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    Assists1
    Wide1
    Free Kicks1
    Corners5
    Niklas Süle
    On
    Niklas Süle
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    81'
    POOR!
    Reus plays in Brandt down the left channel, and the playmaker is in some space to make something happen. However, he opts to cut inside on his right foot and he takes too many touches as the Hoffenheim rearguard clear their lines.
    78'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Kramaric feels he is hard done by as his outstretched arm mid-run catches Bellingham in the face.
    Andrej Kramaric
    Yellow card
    Andrej Kramaric
    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    On target1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Wide1
    75'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Hummels is booked for a late lunge on Rutter. He has been lucky to escape a caution all the up to now.
    Mats Hummels
    Yellow card
    Mats Hummels
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Wide1
    73'
    UNLUCKY!
    Angelino arrow in a low cut-back into the box from the left channel, but it evades everyone's grasp and goes out into touch for a Dortmund goal-kick.
    72'
    CONCERN?
    After having to go off after picking up a shoulder injury in the first-half, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has been pictured in a sling.
    70'
    Live comment icon
    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    HOFFENHEIM CHANGE
    Promel is replaced by Dabbur for TSG Hoffenheim.
    Grischa Prömel
    Off
    Grischa Prömel
    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    Munas Dabbur
    On
    Munas Dabbur
    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    67'
    OFF TARGET!
    Meunier delivers in another great cross into the area from the right, and Bellingham rises highest to meet it with his head, but the header is off target and sails wide.
    66'
    GOOD CLEARANCE
    Dortmund give the ball away cheaply as Ozcan loses it in midfield. Kramaric tees up Rutter to his left, but the striker's low cross into the box is cleared by Bellingham as he puts it behind for a Hoffenheim corner.
    63'
    Live comment icon
    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    YELLOW CARD
    Kabak is booked after a late sliding lunge takes out Wolf by the near-side touchline.
    Ozan Kabak
    Yellow card
    Ozan Kabak
    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    Blocked Shots1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls3
    Fouls against1
    62'
    OVER!
    Kaderabek's cross from the right flank is a good one, and it finds Damar in the area, but his header is poor and it goes over the bar!
    59'
    FREE-KICK GOES OVER!
    Dortmund concede a silly free-kick right at the edge of the Hoffenheim penalty area as Wolf makes a needless foul on Promel.
    Kramaric stands over the ball, but the Croatian's effort goes over the bar!