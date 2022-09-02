Borussia Dortmund v TSG Hoffenheim live! - Marco Reus strike seals win for BVB!
Bundesliga / Matchday 5
Signal Iduna Park / 02.09.2022
Dortmund nick narrow win over Hoffenheim to go top thanks to Reus strike
End of 2nd Half
90+3'
FULL-TIME: BORUSSIA DORTMUND 1-0 TSG HOFFENHEIM
It has finished here at the Westfalenstadion and Dortmund get a big three points to take them top of the league! A first-half strike from Marco Reus separates the two sides, despite Hoffenheim doing well in the second half to get back into the game.
Report to follow...
90+2'
DORTMUND DOING WELL
Dortmund are holding firm, but still look dangerous on the counter attack. Only seconds to go!
90+1'
Borussia Dortmund
THREE ADDED MINUTES
There will be three minutes of stoppage time here.
Moukoko replaces Reus for Dortmund as they make a late change to run the clock down.
Off
Marco Reus
Borussia Dortmund
On
Youssoufa Moukoko
Borussia Dortmund
89'
CAN DORTMUND HOLD ON?
Hoffenheim are trying to create an opening here, but they have only got a minute plus stoppage time to score!
85'
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
HOFFENHEIM CHANGE
Off
Georginio Rutter
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
On
Jacob Bruun Larsen
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
85'
JUST OVER!
Dortmund break quickly on the counter as Reus wins the ball back in his defensive third, and he quickly plays the ball forward for Hazard down the left. He runs a good 20-yards before switching it for Modeste on the right, who arrows a powerful shot over the bar!
83'
Borussia Dortmund
DORTMUND CHANGE
Reyna also replaces Brandt. These changes suggest Dortmund will switch to a back-five.
Off
Marius Wolf
Borussia Dortmund
On
Giovanni Reyna
Borussia Dortmund
82'
Borussia Dortmund
DORTMUND DOUBLE CHANGE
Sule replaces Wolf for Dortmund.
Off
Julian Brandt
Borussia Dortmund
On
Niklas Süle
Borussia Dortmund
81'
POOR!
Reus plays in Brandt down the left channel, and the playmaker is in some space to make something happen. However, he opts to cut inside on his right foot and he takes too many touches as the Hoffenheim rearguard clear their lines.
78'
YELLOW CARD
Kramaric feels he is hard done by as his outstretched arm mid-run catches Bellingham in the face.
Yellow card
Andrej Kramaric
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
75'
YELLOW CARD
Hummels is booked for a late lunge on Rutter. He has been lucky to escape a caution all the up to now.
Yellow card
Mats Hummels
Borussia Dortmund
73'
UNLUCKY!
Angelino arrow in a low cut-back into the box from the left channel, but it evades everyone's grasp and goes out into touch for a Dortmund goal-kick.
72'
CONCERN?
After having to go off after picking up a shoulder injury in the first-half, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has been pictured in a sling.
70'
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
HOFFENHEIM CHANGE
Promel is replaced by Dabbur for TSG Hoffenheim.
Off
Grischa Prömel
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
On
Munas Dabbur
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
67'
OFF TARGET!
Meunier delivers in another great cross into the area from the right, and Bellingham rises highest to meet it with his head, but the header is off target and sails wide.
66'
GOOD CLEARANCE
Dortmund give the ball away cheaply as Ozcan loses it in midfield. Kramaric tees up Rutter to his left, but the striker's low cross into the box is cleared by Bellingham as he puts it behind for a Hoffenheim corner.
63'
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
YELLOW CARD
Kabak is booked after a late sliding lunge takes out Wolf by the near-side touchline.
Yellow card
Ozan Kabak
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
62'
OVER!
Kaderabek's cross from the right flank is a good one, and it finds Damar in the area, but his header is poor and it goes over the bar!
59'
FREE-KICK GOES OVER!
Dortmund concede a silly free-kick right at the edge of the Hoffenheim penalty area as Wolf makes a needless foul on Promel.
Kramaric stands over the ball, but the Croatian's effort goes over the bar!