Borussia Dortmund v VfB Stuttgart live! - BVB hit Die Roten for five as Youssoufa Moukoko gets on scoresheet!

Borussia Dortmund v VfB Stuttgart - BVB hit Die Roten for five as Youssoufa Moukoko gets on scoresheet!

Bundesliga / Matchday 11
Signal Iduna Park / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/borussia-dortmund/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia Dortmund
Completed
5
0
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/vfb-stuttgart/teamcenter.shtml
VfB Stuttgart
    Updated 22/10/2022 at 15:23 GMT

    Headlines

    REPORT
    Thanks for joining us. Enjoy the rest of your afternoon.
    Bellingham scores twice as Dortmund thrash Stuttgart
    End of 2nd Half
    90'
    FULL-TIME: DORTMUND 5-0 STUTTGART
    A fantastic result for BVB in what was a must-win game after some recent disappointments in the Bundesliga. Stuttgart, meanwhile, have to go back to the drawing board after getting humbled following two previous victories under caretaker boss Michael Wimmer.

    89'
    VfB Stuttgart
    STUTTGART HAVE GOAL RULED OUT
    Stuttgart have the ball in the net but it will not stand. Substitute Luca Pfeiffer strikes but he is fractionally offside and the consolation will not stand. Dortmund have their clean sheet intact.
    86'
    VfB Stuttgart
    CHANCE FOR DIE ROTEN!
    A big chance is squandered for the visitors! Sosa once again delivers a ball into the area which is right on the money, but Pfeiffer's diving header rises over the crossbar from close-range!
    82'
    WHAT A PLAYER.
    Hey Jude.

    79'
    Borussia Dortmund
    Guerreiro is replaced by Marius Wolf.
    Raphaël Guerreiro
    Off
    Raphaël Guerreiro
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    Marius Wolf
    On
    Marius Wolf
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    78'
    GOOD SAVE!
    Hazard feeds in Modeste, and the striker picks up the ball on the half-turn before aiming a strike towards the near post from inside the penalty area, but Muller makes a good save with an outstretched leg.
    74'
    Live comment icon
    VfB Stuttgart
    Serhou Guirassy
    Off
    Serhou Guirassy
    VfB Stuttgart
    VfB Stuttgart
    Luca Pfeiffer
    On
    Luca Pfeiffer
    VfB Stuttgart
    VfB Stuttgart
    74'
    Live comment icon
    VfB Stuttgart
    DOUBLE CHANGE FOR DIE ROTEN
    Naouirou Ahamada
    Off
    Naouirou Ahamada
    VfB Stuttgart
    VfB Stuttgart
    Atakan Karazor
    On
    Atakan Karazor
    VfB Stuttgart
    VfB Stuttgart
    72'
    Borussia Dortmund
    Youssoufa Moukoko
    Goal
    Youssoufa Moukoko
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    Goals1
    Assists1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    GOALLLLL! DORTMUND HIT STUTTGART FOR FIVE
    The goals keep coming for BVB as they round off yet another brilliant move! Bellingham feeds it forward to Guerreiro down the inside-left channel, and the defender cuts it back into the centre of the Stuttgart penalty area for Moukoko, and the 17-year-old has a simple tap-in to score yet again for Dortmund!
    71'
    GOOD SAVE!
    Muller is called into action again! Guerreiro goes close from a Dortmund free-kick as he whips one towards goal from 25-yards out, but the Stuttgart goalkeeper tips it away for a corner!
    69'
    Borussia Dortmund
    ALMOST
    Bellingham once again gets into the box via the inside-left channel, and dances past a couple of Stuttgart players, but just as he is about to shoot from a tight angle, he is stopped in his tracks. He wants that hat-trick!
    67'
    Borussia Dortmund
    Giovanni Reyna
    Off
    Giovanni Reyna
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    Anthony Modeste
    On
    Anthony Modeste
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    66'
    Borussia Dortmund
    Karim Adeyemi
    Off
    Karim Adeyemi
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    Thorgan Hazard
    On
    Thorgan Hazard
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    65'
    Borussia Dortmund
    Dortmund make a triple change. First sees Passlack come on.
    Mats Hummels
    Off
    Mats Hummels
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    Felix Passlack
    On
    Felix Passlack
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    61'
    VfB Stuttgart
    Another change for Stuttgart as Perea replaces Tomas.
    Tiago Tomás
    Off
    Tiago Tomás
    VfB Stuttgart
    VfB Stuttgart
    Juan José Perea
    On
    Juan José Perea
    VfB Stuttgart
    VfB Stuttgart
    57'
    VfB Stuttgart
    Enzo Millot
    Off
    Enzo Millot
    VfB Stuttgart
    VfB Stuttgart
    Nikolas Nartey
    On
    Nikolas Nartey
    VfB Stuttgart
    VfB Stuttgart
    57'
    VfB Stuttgart
    Double change for Die Roten as the game is now out of their grasp.
    Silas Katompa Mvumpa
    Off
    Silas Katompa Mvumpa
    VfB Stuttgart
    VfB Stuttgart
    Chris Führich
    On
    Chris Führich
    VfB Stuttgart
    VfB Stuttgart
    55'
    Borussia Dortmund
    BVB make a precautionary change as Schlotterbeck is replaced by Can.
    Nico Schlotterbeck
    Off
    Nico Schlotterbeck
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    Assists1
    Emre Can
    On
    Emre Can
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    53'
    Borussia Dortmund
    Jude Bellingham
    Goal
    Jude Bellingham
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    GOALLLLL! BELLINGHAM HAS HIS BRACE!
    The young midfielder gets on the scoresheet again for BVB!
    He collects a pass from Brandy on the left and glides past a couple of challenges before curling a brilliant effort into the top corner. What a player.