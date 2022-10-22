Borussia Dortmund v VfB Stuttgart live! - BVB hit Die Roten for five as Youssoufa Moukoko gets on scoresheet!
Bundesliga / Matchday 11
Signal Iduna Park / 22.10.2022
-
REPORT
Thanks for joining us. Enjoy the rest of your afternoon.
Bellingham scores twice as Dortmund thrash Stuttgart
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL-TIME: DORTMUND 5-0 STUTTGART
A fantastic result for BVB in what was a must-win game after some recent disappointments in the Bundesliga. Stuttgart, meanwhile, have to go back to the drawing board after getting humbled following two previous victories under caretaker boss Michael Wimmer.
89'
VfB Stuttgart
STUTTGART HAVE GOAL RULED OUT
Stuttgart have the ball in the net but it will not stand. Substitute Luca Pfeiffer strikes but he is fractionally offside and the consolation will not stand. Dortmund have their clean sheet intact.
86'
VfB Stuttgart
CHANCE FOR DIE ROTEN!
A big chance is squandered for the visitors! Sosa once again delivers a ball into the area which is right on the money, but Pfeiffer's diving header rises over the crossbar from close-range!
82'
WHAT A PLAYER.
Hey Jude.
79'
Borussia Dortmund
Guereirro is replaced by Marius Wolf.
Off
Raphaël Guerreiro
Borussia Dortmund
Assists2
On target1
Free Kicks2
On
Marius Wolf
Borussia Dortmund
78'
GOOD SAVE!
Hazard feeds in Modeste, and the striker picks up the ball on the half-turn before aiming a strike towards the near post from inside the penalty area, but Muller makes a good save with an outstretched leg.
74'
VfB Stuttgart
Off
Serhou Guirassy
VfB Stuttgart
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Luca Pfeiffer
VfB Stuttgart
74'
VfB Stuttgart
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR DIE ROTEN
Off
Naouirou Ahamada
VfB Stuttgart
Wide1
On
Atakan Karazor
VfB Stuttgart
72'
Borussia Dortmund
Goal
Youssoufa Moukoko
Borussia Dortmund
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
GOALLLLL! DORTMUND HIT STUTTGART FOR FIVE
The goals keep coming for BVB as they round off yet another brilliant move! Bellingham feeds it forward to Guerreiro down the inside-left channel, and the defender cuts it back into the centre of the Stuttgart penalty area for Moukoko, and the 17-year-old has a simple tap-in to score yet again for Dortmund!
71'
GOOD SAVE!
Muller is called into action again! Guerreiro goes close from a Dortmund free-kick as he whips one towards goal from 25-yards out, but the Stuttgart goalkeeper tips it away for a corner!
69'
Borussia Dortmund
ALMOST
Bellingham once again gets into the box via the inside-left channel, and dances past a couple of Stuttgart players, but just as he is about to shoot from a tight angle, he is stopped in his tracks. He wants that hat-trick!
67'
Borussia Dortmund
Off
Giovanni Reyna
Borussia Dortmund
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
On
Anthony Modeste
Borussia Dortmund
66'
Borussia Dortmund
Off
Karim Adeyemi
Borussia Dortmund
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Thorgan Hazard
Borussia Dortmund
65'
Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund make a triple change. First sees Passlack come on.
Off
Mats Hummels
Borussia Dortmund
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
On
Felix Passlack
Borussia Dortmund
61'
VfB Stuttgart
Another change for Stuttgart as Perea replaces Tomas.
Off
Tiago Tomás
VfB Stuttgart
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Offsides1
On
Juan José Perea
VfB Stuttgart
57'
VfB Stuttgart
Off
Enzo Millot
VfB Stuttgart
Fouls1
Fouls against2
On
Nikolas Nartey
VfB Stuttgart
57'
VfB Stuttgart
Double change for Die Roten as the game is now out of their grasp.
Off
Silas Katompa Mvumpa
VfB Stuttgart
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
On
Chris Führich
VfB Stuttgart
55'
Borussia Dortmund
BVB make a precautionary change as Schlotterbeck is replaced by Can.
Off
Nico Schlotterbeck
Borussia Dortmund
Assists1
On
Emre Can
Borussia Dortmund
53'
Borussia Dortmund
Goal
Jude Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund
Goals2
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
GOALLLLL! BELLINGHAM HAS HIS BRACE!
The young midfielder gets on the scoresheet again for BVB!
He collects a pass from Brandy on the left and glides past a couple of challenges before curling a brilliant effort into the top corner. What a player.