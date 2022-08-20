Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen LIVE: Hosts look to continue 100% Bundesliga record this season
Bundesliga / Matchday 3
Signal Iduna Park / 20.08.2022
14:20
10 MINUTE COUNTDOWN
We have just ten minutes to go before the match gets underway.
The visitors come here with little to lose as a newly promoted side with points on the board already but for Dortmund, it's time to stop Bayern Munich's dominance and secure a league title for the first time in ten years. To stop Bayern you can't afford to slip up at home.
14:13
GREAT SUPPORT
The fans are packing into the stadium in their thousands as ever for a Borussia Dortmund game.
The yellow wall will be boucning as always but a shoutout to the Werder Bremen fans, their is expected to be 8,000 of them in the away end this afternoon.
14:05
BACK IN THE BUNESLIGA
Werder Bremen were shockingly relegated from the top flight in 2020/21 season and found themselves down in the second tier for the first time since 1980.
But they did not hang about finishing second last season to bounce straight back to the Bundesliga getting promoted at the first time of asking.
Now back where they belong the club have got off to a good start drawing their first two games both 2-2 versus Stuttgart and Wolfsburg.
13:54
ENGLISH FOOTBALL'S FUTURE
Jude Bellingham has already established himself as an integral part of the Dortmund line-up and the England squad.
He is not the only young English star in the side though, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens may just be 18-years-old but he has been handed a first-team start by his boss today. The youngster scored off the bench last week to inspire a comeback that saw BVB come back from a goal down to win 1-3.
Bynoe-Gittens appeared in a few games last season but perhaps this year will be his breakout campaign. He is one to keep an eye on.
13:47
WERDER BREMEN LINE-UP
And this is the side that Ole Werner has chosen for the tough trip to Dortmund.
It again looks like the newly promoted side will use a back five.
13:44
BORUSSIA DORTMUND TEAM NEWS
Here is how Edin Terzic sets up his team this afternoon.
Marco Reus captains the side and once again young English starlet Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is named in the starting XI.
13:41
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Bundesliga clash between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen.
It's matchday three of the season and both teams are so far unbeaten - will one side finally suffer their first loss of the campaign this afternoon?
Stick with us for all the build-up, match updates and post-match reaction.
