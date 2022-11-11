Borussia Monchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund LIVE - Updates from Borussia Park as visitors chase top four; Hofmann gives Gladbach early lead
Bundesliga / Matchday 15
Borussia-Park / 11.11.2022
Live
45'
HALF TIME
Wow. What a first half. So much to digest there. We'll be back in 15.
45'
ONE ADDED MINUTE
44'
GREAT SAVE!
Dortmund flood forwards as Reyna advances down the right, exploiting the space left behind by Bensebaini. He looks for Malen, who must score from point-blank range, but Olschowksy stops really well to keep his side ahead.
42'
TOO DEEP?
Did the hosts become a little too cautious after that third goal? They invited the Dortmund pressure, and they've had their lead halved. Can they hold on until half time?
40'
Goal
Nico Schlotterbeck
Borussia Dortmund
GOAL!
However, the resulting corner leads to a second for the visitors! Sule wins the first header, and it's clawed away by Olschowsky, but it falls kindly for Schlotterbeck, who slams home!
40'
GOOD SAVE
Guerreiro looks to curl one over the wall and into the near post, but Olschowsky saves comfortably.
39'
FREE KICK, BVB
Bellingham is felled by a desperate Kone, who gave the ball away cheaply initially.
38'
GOOD SAVE!
The ball breaks for Moukoko down the left, as he holds the ball well under close attention from Friedrich. Twisting and turning, he tries to catch Olschowsky out at the near post, but the goalkeeper stands strong and stops.
37'
FREE KICK, GLADBACH
Thuram is handed off in the face by Emre Can.
35'
YELLOW CARD, BVB
Guerreiro is booked for stopping a counter attack cynically.
34'
GREAT SAVE!
Another game of pinball as Guerreiro's cross is powered goalwards by Moukoko. It's well saved by the legs of Olschowsky, and the rebound comes to Reyna! It's cleared behind by the sliding Bensebaini superbly!
33'
CLOSE!
A melee in the box results in a tame effort from a falling Reyna, and Olschowsky claims well.
32'
FREE ROAMING
Christoph Kramer has been given licence to drift and create numerical overloads ball-side. It's proving effective.
30'
Goal
Marcus Thuram
Borussia M’gladbach
GOAL!
It's three, it's Marcus Thuram! What a start to this game, as Gladbach counter at pace. Thuram picks the ball up on halfway and drives into the open space left by the visiting defence, bearing down on Kobel, rounding him, and 'Tikus' slots into an empty net!
30'
DROPPING DEEPER
Emre Can is now in more of a back three to contain the two home strikers. Sule is more of an auxiliary right wing-back, looking after the tricky Lars Stindl.
28'
WHAT A RESPONSE
Gladbach have come back superbly after that initial disappointment of the equaliser. What a header that is from Bensebaini, and the hosts lead once more.
26'
Goal
Ramy Bensebaini
Borussia M’gladbach
GOAL!
They're ahead again, and it's Ramy Bensebaini again! What a header from the Algerian, who towers above Bellingham after a delicious Hofmann delivery. 2-1!
26'
FREE KICK, GLADBACH
Hummels is booked for a late challenge on Thuram.
26'
TACTICAL ALTERATIONS
Kramer is now on the left of the attacking midfield trident for the hosts. Niklas Sule, meanwhile. is playing high and wide as a wing-back, rather than inverting to form a back three.