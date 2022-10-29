Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund - Both sides on the scoresheet early on
Bundesliga / Matchday 12
Deutsche Bank Park / 29.10.2022
19:42
Bellingham on target as Dortmund win on the road at Eintracht Frankfurt
FULL TIME
A FINE WIN FOR DORTMUND
Not deserved, but they will feel great about taking three points from this tough fixture.
90+4'
BELLINGHAM WITH A YELLOW CARD
A caution for time wasting in Frankfurt's half.
90+1'
TUTA, TRAPP AND REYNA ALL GET YELLOW CARDS
Bellingham was taking the ball to the corner and taken out by Tuta, leading to some pushing and shoving and a number of bookings.
86'
BORRE ON FOR KAMADA
A late throw of the dice for Frankfurt who seem to have run out of steam.
82'
HUMMELS GOES INTO THE BOOK
He fouls Muani on the edge of the box with a brutal foul. Could have been a red.
78'
LINDSTROM REPLACED BY ALARIO
The Dane has put in a fine shift.
76'
EBIMBE WITH A DANGEROUS CUTBACK
But Schlotterbeck clears in front of Lindstrom.
72'
SOW ON FOR RODE
Glasner looks to add some fresh legs into his Frankfurt side.
70'
CAN GOES INTO BOOK
He clattered into Ebimbe.
69'
WOLF COMES ON FOR ADEYEMI
The young flanker was starting to tire.
67'
OZCAN GOES INTO THE BOOK
He pulled down Pellegrini to stop a counter-attack.
63'
ANOTHER STOP FROM KOBEL
A bit of luck this time. Muani beat two men in the box, then shot low but it hit the inside of Kobel's left boot and deflected wide the other way.
61'
TRIPLE CHANGE FOR DORTMUND
Malen, Brandt and Mouko come off for the visitors, Modeste, Can and Reyna replace them.
60'
GOTZE AND KOBEL DOWN IN AREA
Sule pushed Gotze into Kobel and then the keeper inadvertently caught the World Cup hero and the stopper fell awkwardly. Lindstrom gets a yellow card for arguing for a penalty.
58'
ANOTHER GREAT STOP FROM KOBEL
A mistake from Schlotterbeck and the Dortmund keeper seemed to have left room inside his front post but he sprawled himself to deny Lindstrom's effort there.
57'
OFF THE LINE FROM SCHLOTTERBECK
Kobel denied Muani and then Gotze and Lindstrom coolly exchanged passes from the rebound but though Gotze's shot beat Kobel somehow the big centre back lunged to his left and got the ball clear,
56'
GREAT STOP FROM KOBEL!
A fine effort from Lindstrom with a stabbing movement using the studs of his boot diverting the ball swiftly towards goal and Kobel had to be on his game to get down quickly and push away from danger.
53'
GOAL FOR DORTMUND!
Bellingham with a great goal to put his side in front. A lovely ball around the corner from Moukoko and then Bellingham turned inside a defender before slipping the ball past the keeper.
50'
ADEYEMI WINS BALL IN LAST THIRD
But he stumbles and falls just as he enters the penalty area.