Bundesliga - Frankfurt v Bayern Munich live score - Mane scores on league debut as champions run riot in first half
Bundesliga / Matchday 1
Deutsche Bank Park / 05.08.2022
Live
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF-TIME: FRANKFURT 0-5 BAYERN MUNICH
Your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. Bayern Munich are in dreamland after a rampant first-half display.
45'
TWO ADDED MINUTES
120 more painful seconds for Frankfurt to endure at the end of the first half.
44'
UP NEXT FOR FRANKFURT?
European champions Real Madrid on Wednesday.
43'
GOAL! FRANKFURT 0-5 BAYERN MUNICH (SERGE GNABRY)
Bayern are absolutely rampant! Five goals, five different goalscorers - and it's not even half-time!
Mane is instrumental again with his driving runs, Muller takes control and picks out Gnabry. Cool as you like, he slides it underneath Trapp.
40'
RUTHLESS BAYERN
Bayern's expected goals is 3.15; in comparison's to Frankfurt's 0.71.
38'
MEN AGAINST BOYS
Frankfurt boss Glasner must be considering a change because his side are getting torn apart here. It's already 4-0 but it could easily be 7-0 or 8-0.
Going forward Bayern have been scarily good.
35'
Goal
Jamal Musiala
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
On target3
Fouls1
Fouls against1
GOAL! FRANKFURT 0-4 BAYERN MUNICH (JAMAL MUSIALA)
This is becoming embarrassing! Mane is running riot out there. He easily shrugs off his marker and he drives towards goal, dragging defenders out of position right, left and centre. There's an overload on the right as he switches it to Muller, who rolls it across the face of goal and leaves Musiala with the simplest of finishes.
33'
MANE MISSES!
This is relentless from Bayern! Here comes Mane again, he's through on goal... but N'Dicka does well to make the block. The goal is gaping as he latches onto the rebound but from a tight angle he can't find the back of the net.
32'
TRAPP MAKES A SAVE
Frankfurt try and fail to play out from the back as Bayern's high-press robs them of possession and puts them in a world of trouble once more. Musiala shoots from range but this time Trapp makes the stop.
29'
Goal
Sadio Mané
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
On target1
Wide1
Offsides1
GOAL! FRANKFURT 0-3 BAYERN MUNICH (SADIO MANE)
A goal on his Bundesliga debut for Sadio Mane! And it's a terrific goal as well.
The ball is switched to Gnabry on the left flank and he lofts a delicate and inch-perfect cross into the path of Mane, who somehow finds the near post with a sublime header.
28'
BAYERN HIT THE BAR, AGAIN!
Musiala's shot from distance takes a deflection and that takes it onto the crossbar! Mane is quickly on the rebound, it's blocked and the forward is in an offside position in any case.
27'
SO CLOSE!
After a terrific solo run, in which he beats at least three defenders with beautiful close control, Lindstrom finds himself with just the goalkeeper to beat in this crazy topsy-turvy game! However, he loses his composure and strikes wide from point-blank range.
24'
MULLER... NO! HE'S HIT THE POST!
How has this not gone in?! Mane runs through Frankfurt's defence untroubled as he races down the left, looks up and unselfishly rolls it to Muller for what looks like a simple tap-in. However, he takes a stumble and somehow his shot comes back off the post.
22'
ANOTHER NEARLY MOMENT
Although clearly offside, Mane fails to control Muller's through ball. Had he timed his run better, he would have been clean through on goal.
21'
HOW IS THAT NOT A BOOKING?!
After losing the ball in a threatening position, Knauff catches Hernandez with a late lunge. Somehow, he avoids a yellow card from the referee, who has yet to go to his pocket this evening.
18'
ANOTHER ATTACK
Bayern are rapid in transition and a dangerous pass from Mane sparks another dangerous attack, only this time the visitors have to settle for a corner.
16'
SIDE-NETTING
Tutu almost loses his footing as Musiala beats him to Mane's through ball. From the angle, he hammers a shot into the side-netting and this time Frankfurt's sloppy defending goes unpunished.
14'
WORRYING SIGNS FOR FRANKFURT
Frankfurt have qualified for the Champions League after beating Rangers in the Europa League final - but if they defend like this they could be in a world of trouble in Europe's elite competition.
12'
FRANKFURT DENIED BY THE BAR!
Oh, the hosts are agonisingly close to halving the deficit immediately! Gotze's corner delivery is met by Tuta, who rises highest and guides his header against the woodwork!