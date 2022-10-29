Bayern v Mainz - Bayern hit Mainz for six!
Bundesliga / Matchday 12
Allianz Arena / 29.10.2022
- S. Gnabry(5')
- J. Musiala(28')
- S. Mané(43')
- L. Goretzka(58')
- M. Tel(79')
- E. Choupo-Moting(86')
- S. Widmer(45+4')
- M. Ingvartsen(82')
Advertisement
Ad
88'
PAVARD GETS A YELLOW CARD
He fouled Burgzorg.
86'
Goal
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
Assists1
On target2
Blocked Shots1
GOAL FOR BAYERN!
There is Choupo-Moting's fifth goal in successive games. It was laid on a plate by Coman who dribbled into the box before squaring for the ex-Stoke man.
84'
DECENT EFFORT BY SABITZER
But Zentner saves his strike from distance well.
82'
Goal
Marcus Ingvartsen
1. FSV Mainz 05
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
GOAL FOR MAINZ!
Ingvartsen notches a goal for Mainz after a casual pass out from Ulreich was intercepted by Burgzorg who backheeled into the path of the Danish striker and he netted a second or the visitors.
79'
Goal
Mathys Tel
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
On target2
GOAL FOR BAYERN!
Tel cut in from the left flank and then let fly with a low shot which was deflected in off the underside of Widmer's leg.
77'
TEL ALMOST IMMEDIATELY SCORES
Zentner pushes away Tel's effort after a corner fell to him.
76'
TEL COMES ON FOR MANE
Burgzorg also replaces Onisiwo for Mainz.
72'
GRAVENBERCH COMES ON FOR MUSIALA
Nagelsmann continues to rest his stars.
70'
BAYERN PLAYERS QUEUING UP TO SHOOT
But Choupo-Moting wants to get on the scoresheet and he manages a shot at goal which Zentner parries away.
66'
GOOD EFFORT FROM BARKOK
He launches an absolute rocket from just inside the right hand side of the area which had Ulreich beaten but smashed against the side netting.
65'
ANOTHER FINE CROSS FROM MANE
And Mazraoui jumps highest to meet the cross but just fails to get his first for Bayern.
64'
SO CLOSE FROM MUSIALA!
You have to say that's a good save from Zentner, though he did not seem to know a great deal about it, as Musiala's shot following a weaving run in the box clipped his shoulder and rebounded a little freakishly high over the bar.
63'
TRIPLE CHANGE FOR MAINZ
Barkok, Fulgini and Ingvartsen replace Stach, Lee and Burkardt.
60'
SABITZER AND COMAN ON FOR BAYERN
Goretzka and Gnabry come off.
58'
Goal
Leon Goretzka
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
On target2
Fouls1
Fouls against1
GOAL FOR BAYERN!
Mane this time with the perfectly-weighted left-footed cross and Goretzka meets it with a header leaving the keeper with no chance.
57'
MANE CUTS IN FROM THE LEFT FLANK
He beats two defenders but his low drive is wide of the target. He is not far from grabbing a bag of goals.
56'
MANE NOT FAR AWAY!
He curls an effort from the angle of the penalty area but it just doesn't bend back enough.
54'
OFF THE POST!
Choupo-Moting took a low cross from Mazraoui around the keeper and then from a narrow angle hits the near post.
53'
GNABRY TRIES A SHOT FROM INSIDE AREA
But Hack gets in front of him to block the effort.
49'
CARICOL PUTS DANGEROUS CROSS INTO BAYERN AREA
And Widmer meets it at the back post but cannot steer an effort with his lunging leg on target.