Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach LIVE - Updates as Bayern only drawing as Thuram puts Gladbach ahead; Sane equalises
Bundesliga / Matchday 4
Allianz Arena / 27.08.2022
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
Gladbach have done it! They've stolen a point from the Allianz Arena, and they've survived by the skin of their teeth.
What a game. Thanks for joining us on Eurosport, be sure to come back very soon for even more LIVE Bundesliga action.
95'
YELLOW CARD
As too Pavard,
Yellow card
Benjamin Pavard
FC Bayern Munich
On target2
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
95'
YELLOW CARD
Kramer is booked.
Yellow card
Christoph Kramer
Borussia M’gladbach
Assists1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against4
95'
DE LIGT AN AUXILIARY TARGET MAN
The Dutchman is up top for the hosts, but he's offside.
94'
CLOSE!
A huge chance for Bayern as Musiala blazes over!
93'
CORNER, BAYERN
Won by Lucas Hernandez.
91'
GREAT SAVE!
Matthijs de Ligt is denied by Sommer after a ferocious volley from the Dutchman!
90'
SIX ADDED MINUTES
90'
CLOSE!
A Gladbach break results in a tame Thuram shot, well held by Neuer.
89'
CLOSE!
Gnabry tries a speculative effort from the edge of the area, but it's an easy gather for Yann Sommer.
88'
OFFSIDE
Pavard is caught on the right-hand side.
87'
GREAT SAVE!
Davies has a pop! Another reaction save from Sommer to preserve Gladbach's level status.
86'
SUBSTITUTION
de Ligt is on for Bayern.
Off
Leroy Sané
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
On target4
Blocked Shots3
Yellow Cards1
On
Matthijs de Ligt
FC Bayern Munich
85'
SUBSTITUTION
As too Patrick Hermann.
Off
Jonas Hofmann
Borussia M’gladbach
Fouls against2
Free Kicks1
Corners1
On
Patrick Herrmann
Borussia M’gladbach
85'
SUBSTITUTION
Jantschke is on for die Borussen.
Off
Kouadio Koné
Borussia M’gladbach
Fouls1
Fouls against3
Free Kicks1
On
Tony Jantschke
Borussia M’gladbach
83'
Goal
Leroy Sané
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
On target4
Blocked Shots3
Yellow Cards1
GOALLL!!!
Sane has finally breached the visiting defence! Firing into the bottom corner with his left, he had too much space and time in the middle of the box, with great vision from Musiala.
82'
ALL HANDS ON DECK
Gladbach are holding on with eight minutes to go. Bayern are doing everything they can.
80'
YELLOW CARD
Leroy Sane is booked for dissent.
Yellow card
Leroy Sané
FC Bayern Munich
On target3
Blocked Shots3
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
79'
FREE KICK, BAYERN
Pavard is down and complaining after being trodden on by Hannes Wolf.
78'
OFF THE POST!
The Kimmich corner is off the post, and Sommer finally gathers under pressure from Gnabry.