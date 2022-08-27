Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach LIVE - Updates as Bayern only drawing as Thuram puts Gladbach ahead; Sane equalises

Bundesliga / Matchday 4
Allianz Arena / 27.08.2022
FC Bayern Munich
Completed
1
1
Borussia M’gladbach
Live
Live Updates
Oli Gent
By
Oli Gent
Updated 27/08/2022 at 18:27 GMT
End of 2nd Half
90'
Live comment icon
FULL TIME
Gladbach have done it! They've stolen a point from the Allianz Arena, and they've survived by the skin of their teeth.
What a game. Thanks for joining us on Eurosport, be sure to come back very soon for even more LIVE Bundesliga action.
95'
Live comment icon
YELLOW CARD
As too Pavard,
Benjamin Pavard
Yellow card
Benjamin Pavard
FC Bayern Munich
FC Bayern Munich
On target2
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
95'
Live comment icon
YELLOW CARD
Kramer is booked.
Christoph Kramer
Yellow card
Christoph Kramer
Borussia M’gladbach
Borussia M’gladbach
Assists1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against4
95'
DE LIGT AN AUXILIARY TARGET MAN
The Dutchman is up top for the hosts, but he's offside.
94'
Live comment icon
CLOSE!
A huge chance for Bayern as Musiala blazes over!
93'
CORNER, BAYERN
Won by Lucas Hernandez.
91'
Live comment icon
GREAT SAVE!
Matthijs de Ligt is denied by Sommer after a ferocious volley from the Dutchman!
90'
Live comment icon
SIX ADDED MINUTES
90'
Live comment icon
CLOSE!
A Gladbach break results in a tame Thuram shot, well held by Neuer.
89'
Live comment icon
CLOSE!
Gnabry tries a speculative effort from the edge of the area, but it's an easy gather for Yann Sommer.
88'
Live comment icon
OFFSIDE
Pavard is caught on the right-hand side.
87'
Live comment icon
GREAT SAVE!
Davies has a pop! Another reaction save from Sommer to preserve Gladbach's level status.
86'
Live comment icon
SUBSTITUTION
de Ligt is on for Bayern.
Leroy Sané
Off
Leroy Sané
FC Bayern Munich
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
On target4
Blocked Shots3
Yellow Cards1
Matthijs de Ligt
On
Matthijs de Ligt
FC Bayern Munich
FC Bayern Munich
85'
Live comment icon
SUBSTITUTION
As too Patrick Hermann.
Jonas Hofmann
Off
Jonas Hofmann
Borussia M’gladbach
Borussia M’gladbach
Fouls against2
Free Kicks1
Corners1
Patrick Herrmann
On
Patrick Herrmann
Borussia M’gladbach
Borussia M’gladbach
85'
Live comment icon
SUBSTITUTION
Jantschke is on for die Borussen.
Kouadio Koné
Off
Kouadio Koné
Borussia M’gladbach
Borussia M’gladbach
Fouls1
Fouls against3
Free Kicks1
Tony Jantschke
On
Tony Jantschke
Borussia M’gladbach
Borussia M’gladbach
83'
Live comment icon
Leroy Sané
Goal
Leroy Sané
FC Bayern Munich
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
On target4
Blocked Shots3
Yellow Cards1
GOALLL!!!
Sane has finally breached the visiting defence! Firing into the bottom corner with his left, he had too much space and time in the middle of the box, with great vision from Musiala.
82'
ALL HANDS ON DECK
Gladbach are holding on with eight minutes to go. Bayern are doing everything they can.
80'
Live comment icon
YELLOW CARD
Leroy Sane is booked for dissent.
Leroy Sané
Yellow card
Leroy Sané
FC Bayern Munich
FC Bayern Munich
On target3
Blocked Shots3
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
79'
FREE KICK, BAYERN
Pavard is down and complaining after being trodden on by Hannes Wolf.
78'
Live comment icon
OFF THE POST!
The Kimmich corner is off the post, and Sommer finally gathers under pressure from Gnabry.