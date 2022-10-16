Bundesliga: Bayern Munich v Freiburg LIVE - latest score as Gnabry and Choupo-Moting puts hosts ahead early on

Bundesliga / Matchday 10
Allianz Arena / 16.10.2022
Live
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/bayern-munchen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Bayern Munich
Second half
3
0
54'
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/sc-freiburg/teamcenter.shtml
SC Freiburg
    Live Updates
    Updated 16/10/2022 at 18:42 GMT
    51'
    YELLOW CARD!
    Mane is the target again as Sildillia goes into the referee's notebook.
    Kiliann Sildillia
    Yellow card
    Kiliann Sildillia
    SC Freiburg
    SC Freiburg
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    50'
    YELLOW CARD!
    Gregoritsch goes into the book for a foul on Mane.
    Michael Gregoritsch
    Yellow card
    Michael Gregoritsch
    SC Freiburg
    SC Freiburg
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls3
    Fouls against1
    48'
    AS YOU WERE
    No changes were made at the break, which is quite surprising given the scoreline and Freiburg's performance of the first half.
    2nd Half
    46'
    SECOND HALF BEGINS!
    Off we go. Bayern cannot afford complacency to slip in after throwing a two-goal lead away against Dortmund last weekend.
    End of 1st Half
    HT
    HALF-TIME: BAYERN MUNICH 2-0 FREIBURG
    Goals by Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting have given Bayern a comfortable lead at half-time.
    43'
    TOTAL CONTROL
    The first 10 minutes of the game were nervy but Bayern have looked in total control since Gnabry's opener.
    40'
    IT SHOULD BE THREE!
    Bayern are purring now, and if Freiburg aren't careful the hosts could be out of sight by half-time.
    It really should be 3-0 as Sane plays through Gnabry in space on the left, but he can't beat Flekken in a one-v-one.
    38'
    GOING TO PLAN
    Thomas Muller is watching on from the crowd and must be pleased with what he's witnessing at the Allianz Arena. As it stands, Bayern will move to within four points of leaders Union Berlin.
    36'
    INTENSE BAYERN
    Freiburg are wobbling defensively and concede a cheap corner, unable to play out from the back thanks to Bayern's high-press.
    34'
    RUTHLESS BAYERN
    A long way back for Freiburg now. Bayern haven't created all that many chances, but they have been ruthless when opportunities have come their way.
    33'
    Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
    Goal
    Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    Goals1
    On target1
    GOAL! BAYERN MUNICH 2-0 FREIBURG (ERIC MAXIM CHOUPO-MOTING)
    A great finish from Choupo-Moting!
    The striker accepts a beautiful pass from Sane, played with the outside of his boot, he holds the ball up with strength, creating the space for the shot and his effort creeps underneath Flekken into the corner of goal.
    -
    WHAT A HEADER!

    27'
    BLOCK
    Kimmich's throughball picks out Mazraoui on the right flank. He pulls it back for Sane but Lienhart is in the way.
    25'
    POOR PASS!
    Schade releases Gunter down the left, and suddenly Freiburg have a 2v1 with Bayern caught out defensively! He has team-mates in support but the pass is really poor! The chance is gone.
    22'
    SAVE
    Gnabry with another shot on target, but this time his effort from distance is parried clear by Flekken.
    20'
    CHANCE FOR BAYERN
    Kimmich loops a terrific ball to the back post, picking out Gnabry, who volleys across the face of goal. It's begging to be finished - but no one is there. Where is Lewandowski when you need him?!
    18'
    FREIBURG RESPONDING
    Freiburg's response to falling behind has been admirable. Continue to do what was working before. It's a setback but the visitors probably expected to concede at some point tonight. Long way to go.
    16'
    FREIBURG PRESSURE
    More danger from the visitors as they force a corner. Bayern fail to clear convincingly, it falls to Ginter and his powerful shot takes a deflection, and Freiburg have another corner.
    13'
    Serge Gnabry
    Goal
    Serge Gnabry
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    Goals1
    On target1
    GOAL! BAYERN MUNICH 1-0 FREIBURG (SERGE GNABRY)
    Sublime football from Bayern as they take the lead!
    A terrific ball in behind feeds Davies ad his low cross picks out Sane whose shot is somehow kept out by Flekken. Is the chance gone? No! Gnabry pounces on the rebound and heads home.
    11'
    DANGER!
    Schade delivers a low and dangerous ball across the face of goal, but Davies nips in in front of Doan to make a vital clearance.