RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund: Orban and Szoboszlai give Marco Rose dream start to new job against his former club
Bundesliga / Matchday 6
Red Bull Arena / 10.09.2022
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
FT
FT: RB LEIPZIG 3-0 BORUSSIA DORTMUND
Leipzig deserved the win and deserved the three goal margin.
Marco Rose's tenure gets off to a perfect start against his old employers.
As for Dortmund, that was shocking, no creativity and no urgency. A day to forget for them.
89'
RAUM GETS A YELLOW
Raum has committed a few fouls today so gets himself booked.
Yellow card
David Raum
RB Leipzig
Blocked Shots2
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against2
87'
MODESTE OFF
You have got to feel a tad sorry for Modeste. He is not getting the service he wants and when he did he missed the chance. Can comes on.
Off
Anthony Modeste
Borussia Dortmund
Wide2
On
Emre Can
Borussia Dortmund
86'
SUBS FOR LEIPZIG
Silva and Kampl come on for Laimer and Werner. Both have worked so hard this afternoon.
84'
Goal
Amadou Haidara
RB Leipzig
Goals1
On target1
GOAL: RB LEIPZIG 3-0 BORUSSIA DORTMUND
Embarassing. They give the ball away in their own half and fail to react. Nkunku slides in Werner who puts it on a plate for Haidara to score.
83'
FRUSTRATED BELLINGHAM
The talented young midfielder has been one of Dortmund's okay players today and there has not been many. He is getting angry now throwing his arms up in frustration.
81'
GREAT BLOCK
Leipzig are playing with Dortmund now. They have chances to shoot but pass and pass and pass before Henrichs shoots with Sule sliding to block.
77'
TWO SUBS FROM ROSE
Forsburg and Diallo go off with Haidara and Gvradiol (linked with Chelsea over the summer) coming on
75'
LAIMER BOOKED
The Austrian commits a foul then pushes Reus and gets a yellow.
Yellow card
Konrad Laimer
RB Leipzig
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
73'
SIDE NETTING
Werner pulls off into the left channel. He wants to square it to Nkunku but can't find a gap so shoots into the side netting.
71'
OH DEAR
Werner has just turned his back on the ball thinking it had gone out when it clearly hadn't and Dortmund steal possession.
69'
ATTACKING CHANGE
Njinmah comes on, a striker, for his Bundesliga debut with Ozcan going off.
Off
Salih Özcan
Borussia Dortmund
Fouls against1
On
Justin Njinmah
Borussia Dortmund
68'
SIMAKAN HURT
Simakan goes off with Henrichs coming on.
Off
Mohamed Simakan
RB Leipzig
Assists1
On
Benjamin Henrichs
RB Leipzig
66'
NOT LOOKING GOOD
Embrassing for Dortmund with Rose winning.
63'
MODESTE MISS
Positive stuff from Reyna as he delivers from the left and picks out Modeste.
The striker on the volley connects perfectly, so much power, but from around the penalty spot he blazes over the bar.
60'
BAD DEFENDING
They should count themselves lucky it isn't 3-0.
A simple ball in comes into the box and it is allowed to bounce across the box but it goes too wide for Diallo to turn it in at the back stick.
59'
BVB SUBS
Brandt and Wolf going off with Reyna and Moukoko coming on.
58'
FIRST YELLOW
Meunier goes into the book for an angry tackle. Raum again gets forward and he is tripped high by the Belgian.
Yellow card
Thomas Meunier
Borussia Dortmund
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
56'
TALKING TACTICS
Much of the same from Rose's side as they continue to play a back four today with Simakan at right-back rather than centre-back.
Dortmund seemed to have changed into a back five with Wolf deeper as a wing-back with Meunier going inside. It also looks like Reus is trying to get closer to Modeste up top.
53'
PRESSING
Leipzig are pressing really well and forcing Dortmund to go backwards or their attacks break down. Something must change