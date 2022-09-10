RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund: Orban and Szoboszlai give Marco Rose dream start to new job against his former club

Bundesliga / Matchday 6
Red Bull Arena / 10.09.2022
RB Leipzig
Completed
3
0
Borussia Dortmund
    Alex Smith
    By
    Alex Smith
    Updated 10/09/2022 at 15:26 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    FT
    FT: RB LEIPZIG 3-0 BORUSSIA DORTMUND
    Leipzig deserved the win and deserved the three goal margin.
    Marco Rose's tenure gets off to a perfect start against his old employers.
    As for Dortmund, that was shocking, no creativity and no urgency. A day to forget for them.
    89'
    RAUM GETS A YELLOW
    Raum has committed a few fouls today so gets himself booked.
    87'
    MODESTE OFF
    You have got to feel a tad sorry for Modeste. He is not getting the service he wants and when he did he missed the chance. Can comes on.
    86'
    SUBS FOR LEIPZIG
    Silva and Kampl come on for Laimer and Werner. Both have worked so hard this afternoon.
    84'
    Live comment icon
    GOAL: RB LEIPZIG 3-0 BORUSSIA DORTMUND
    Embarassing. They give the ball away in their own half and fail to react. Nkunku slides in Werner who puts it on a plate for Haidara to score.
    83'
    FRUSTRATED BELLINGHAM
    The talented young midfielder has been one of Dortmund's okay players today and there has not been many. He is getting angry now throwing his arms up in frustration.
    81'
    GREAT BLOCK
    Leipzig are playing with Dortmund now. They have chances to shoot but pass and pass and pass before Henrichs shoots with Sule sliding to block.
    77'
    TWO SUBS FROM ROSE
    Forsburg and Diallo go off with Haidara and Gvradiol (linked with Chelsea over the summer) coming on
    75'
    LAIMER BOOKED
    The Austrian commits a foul then pushes Reus and gets a yellow.
    73'
    SIDE NETTING
    Werner pulls off into the left channel. He wants to square it to Nkunku but can't find a gap so shoots into the side netting.
    71'
    OH DEAR
    Werner has just turned his back on the ball thinking it had gone out when it clearly hadn't and Dortmund steal possession.
    69'
    ATTACKING CHANGE
    Njinmah comes on, a striker, for his Bundesliga debut with Ozcan going off.
    68'
    SIMAKAN HURT
    Simakan goes off with Henrichs coming on.
    66'
    NOT LOOKING GOOD
    Embrassing for Dortmund with Rose winning.
    63'
    MODESTE MISS
    Positive stuff from Reyna as he delivers from the left and picks out Modeste.
    The striker on the volley connects perfectly, so much power, but from around the penalty spot he blazes over the bar.
    60'
    BAD DEFENDING
    They should count themselves lucky it isn't 3-0.
    A simple ball in comes into the box and it is allowed to bounce across the box but it goes too wide for Diallo to turn it in at the back stick.
    59'
    BVB SUBS
    Brandt and Wolf going off with Reyna and Moukoko coming on.
    58'
    FIRST YELLOW
    Meunier goes into the book for an angry tackle. Raum again gets forward and he is tripped high by the Belgian.
    56'
    TALKING TACTICS
    Much of the same from Rose's side as they continue to play a back four today with Simakan at right-back rather than centre-back.
    Dortmund seemed to have changed into a back five with Wolf deeper as a wing-back with Meunier going inside. It also looks like Reus is trying to get closer to Modeste up top.
    53'
    PRESSING
    Leipzig are pressing really well and forcing Dortmund to go backwards or their attacks break down. Something must change