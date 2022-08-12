Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund LIVE - Gregoritsch's looping header gives Freiburg surprise lead with Dortmund struggling

Bundesliga / Matchday 2
Europa-Park Stadion / 12.08.2022
Live
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/sc-freiburg/teamcenter.shtml
SC Freiburg
Second half
1
0
68'
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/borussia-dortmund/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia Dortmund
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Oli Gent
    By
    Oli Gent
    Updated 12/08/2022 at 19:56 GMT
    67'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Schlotterbeck is booked for a sliding challenge on Doan, and Streich is not happy about it.
    Nico Schlotterbeck
    Yellow card
    Nico Schlotterbeck
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    65'
    Live comment icon
    GOOD SAVE!
    Kobel shows good agility to get down low to his left, stopping and holding a strong Sallai drive from range.
    64'
    Live comment icon
    SUBSTITUTION
    Bynoe-Gittens replaces Hazard.
    Thorgan Hazard
    Off
    Thorgan Hazard
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    Fouls2
    Offsides1
    Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
    On
    Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    63'
    EASY WORK
    ... for Kobel as Gregoritsch's angle thins down the left, and the 'keeper claims at the second time of asking.
    60'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Jude Bellingham is booked for a sliding challenge on Roland Sallai. He got the ball, but went through the man to retrieve it. Grifo over the free kick, but Kobel claims.
    Jude Bellingham
    Yellow card
    Jude Bellingham
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    On target1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against2
    59'
    FREE KICK, FREIBURG
    Gunter is clipped by Hazard in the defensive half.
    57'
    DANGEROUS BALL
    ... from Wolf off the right, and it evades both Hazard and Bellingham at the near and far posts, but a warning shot for the hosts, who have just become a little bit more cautious in recent minutes.
    56'
    Live comment icon
    CORNER, FREIBURG
    Gunter is over it, and his delivery is sent wide of the near post by Hofler.
    56'
    ON DAHOUD
    He is dropping deeper than Bellingham now, allowing the Englishman to maraud forward in more of a free role.
    55'
    Live comment icon
    CLOSE!
    Dahoud drives forward well, and fans think he's scored a beauty into the bottom corner, but the ball in fact goes the wrong side of the post, hitting the frame and rippling the side netting.
    53'
    Live comment icon
    OFFSIDE
    Gregoritsch is too far forward under the high ball.
    50'
    OVERLY HOPEFUL
    Marco Reus looks up and goes for the early cross from the inside-right channel, but it's too far ahead of Anthony Modeste.
    49'
    AGAIN, LOOSE
    This time from Schlotterbeck. Edin Terzic is out of his seat and in the technical area encouraging his players.
    48'
    FREE KICK, DORTMUND
    Malen is fouled by Eggestein on the near sideline.
    47'
    SAME PROBLEMS
    ... for Dortmund. Sloppy in possession, as a cross-field pass towards Guerreiro goes astray.
    2nd Half
    45'
    Live comment icon
    KICK OFF
    In other news, we're back underway.
    45'
    Live comment icon
    SUBSTITUTION
    Marius Wolf is on for the visitors, replacing the booked Thomas Meunier.
    Thomas Meunier
    Off
    Thomas Meunier
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Wide1
    Marius Wolf
    On
    Marius Wolf
    Borussia Dortmund
    Borussia Dortmund
    End of 1st Half
    45'
    Live comment icon
    HALF TIME
    Halfway. Dortmund a goal down, and deservedly so. Plenty to digest there, we'll be back in 15.
    45'
    FREE KICK, DORTMUND
    Bellingham is fouled tight to the far sideline by Doan.
    44'
    PUNCHED CLEAR
    ... by Kobel after a tame Gunter delivery.