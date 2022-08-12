Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund LIVE - Gregoritsch's looping header gives Freiburg surprise lead with Dortmund struggling
Bundesliga / Matchday 2
Europa-Park Stadion / 12.08.2022
Live
67'
YELLOW CARD
Schlotterbeck is booked for a sliding challenge on Doan, and Streich is not happy about it.
Yellow card
Nico Schlotterbeck
Borussia Dortmund
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
65'
GOOD SAVE!
Kobel shows good agility to get down low to his left, stopping and holding a strong Sallai drive from range.
64'
SUBSTITUTION
Bynoe-Gittens replaces Hazard.
Off
Thorgan Hazard
Borussia Dortmund
Fouls2
Offsides1
On
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
Borussia Dortmund
63'
EASY WORK
... for Kobel as Gregoritsch's angle thins down the left, and the 'keeper claims at the second time of asking.
60'
YELLOW CARD
Jude Bellingham is booked for a sliding challenge on Roland Sallai. He got the ball, but went through the man to retrieve it. Grifo over the free kick, but Kobel claims.
Yellow card
Jude Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
59'
FREE KICK, FREIBURG
Gunter is clipped by Hazard in the defensive half.
57'
DANGEROUS BALL
... from Wolf off the right, and it evades both Hazard and Bellingham at the near and far posts, but a warning shot for the hosts, who have just become a little bit more cautious in recent minutes.
56'
CORNER, FREIBURG
Gunter is over it, and his delivery is sent wide of the near post by Hofler.
56'
ON DAHOUD
He is dropping deeper than Bellingham now, allowing the Englishman to maraud forward in more of a free role.
55'
CLOSE!
Dahoud drives forward well, and fans think he's scored a beauty into the bottom corner, but the ball in fact goes the wrong side of the post, hitting the frame and rippling the side netting.
53'
OFFSIDE
Gregoritsch is too far forward under the high ball.
50'
OVERLY HOPEFUL
Marco Reus looks up and goes for the early cross from the inside-right channel, but it's too far ahead of Anthony Modeste.
49'
AGAIN, LOOSE
This time from Schlotterbeck. Edin Terzic is out of his seat and in the technical area encouraging his players.
48'
FREE KICK, DORTMUND
Malen is fouled by Eggestein on the near sideline.
47'
SAME PROBLEMS
... for Dortmund. Sloppy in possession, as a cross-field pass towards Guerreiro goes astray.
2nd Half
45'
KICK OFF
In other news, we're back underway.
45'
SUBSTITUTION
Marius Wolf is on for the visitors, replacing the booked Thomas Meunier.
Off
Thomas Meunier
Borussia Dortmund
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Wide1
On
Marius Wolf
Borussia Dortmund
End of 1st Half
45'
HALF TIME
Halfway. Dortmund a goal down, and deservedly so. Plenty to digest there, we'll be back in 15.
45'
FREE KICK, DORTMUND
Bellingham is fouled tight to the far sideline by Doan.
44'
PUNCHED CLEAR
... by Kobel after a tame Gunter delivery.