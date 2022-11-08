VfL Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund live! - Latest from Volkswagen Arena as home side take an early lead!
Bundesliga / Matchday 14
Volkswagen Arena / 08.11.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Thanks for joining us.
End of 2nd Half
90+6'
FULL-TIME: WOLFSBURG 2-0 DORTMUND
The final whistle has gone here at the Volkswagen Arena and Dortmund miss the chance to go level with Bayern at the top of the Bundesliga!
Wolfsburg deserved the victory, and move up to 8th as a result.
Dortmund downed by Wolfsburg as away day troubles continue
90+3'
Borussia Dortmund
OVER FROM MODESTE!
Bellingham's ball over the top is flicked on by Hummels into the path of Modeste, but he sends his effort over the bar! Bournow thinks he gets the touch to divert the ball away, and the Dortmund striker feels that he deserved the corner.
The Frenchman is booked shortly after.
Yellow card
Anthony Modeste
Borussia Dortmund
Yellow Cards1
90+1'
VfL Wolfsburg
Goal
Lukas Nmecha
VfL Wolfsburg
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls against1
GOALLLLLLL!
That is surely the points all wrapped up for Wolfsburg! Brandt unfortunately slips in midfield, and Wolfsburg pick up the loose ball and play it out wide on the right for Wimmer. He sends in a low cross into the centre of the penalty area, and Lucas Nmecha is there to tap the ball home from close-range!
90'
SIX ADDED MINUTES
As Casteels deals with a knock, the lengthy stoppage will mean that there will be six added minutes.
88'
VfL Wolfsburg
Off
Jakub Kaminski
VfL Wolfsburg
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Wide1
On
Jérôme Roussillon
VfL Wolfsburg
88'
VfL Wolfsburg
Off
Felix Nmecha
VfL Wolfsburg
On target2
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Offsides1
On
Mattias Svanberg
VfL Wolfsburg
85'
CLEARED!
The resulting free-kick for Wolfsburg from the inside-left channel, is headed clear by the BVB backline.
84'
Borussia Dortmund
Hummels is booked for a challenge on Lucas Nmecha just outside his own box. The Wolfsburg man is also down and needs to receive some treatment.
Yellow card
Mats Hummels
Borussia Dortmund
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Wide1
82'
VfL Wolfsburg
SAVE!
Casteels comes up with the goods again, as Moukoko's strike from distance, which is curling and is on target, is tipped away by the Wolfsburg goalkeeper.
80'
Borussia Dortmund
DRAGGED WIDE!
Once again, a BVB defender advances up the pitch as this time Schlotterbeck has time at the edge of the 18-yard box to go for goal, but his low shot goes wide of the far post!
80'
Borussia Dortmund
Ozcan is replaced by Pasalic as BVB make another change.
75'
VfL Wolfsburg
L. Nmecha is introduced for Wolfsburg as Wind departs from the field. Both Nmecha brothers are now on the pitch for The Wolves.
However, one minute after coming on, he picks up a silly yellow card.
Yellow card
Lukas Nmecha
VfL Wolfsburg
Yellow Cards1
Offsides1
75'
VfL Wolfsburg
Off
Jonas Wind
VfL Wolfsburg
On target1
Blocked Shots2
Fouls against2
Wide2
On
Lukas Nmecha
VfL Wolfsburg
74'
VfL Wolfsburg
Yellow card
Patrick Wimmer
VfL Wolfsburg
74'
VfL Wolfsburg
DORTMUND ALMOST CUT OPEN!
F. Nmecha plays a superb ball in behind from midfield for Kaminski to chase, and he gets past Schlotterbeck who cannot catch him! The winger manages to get the shot away from a slight angle, but snatches at it and it trickles just wide of the far post! That was almost a clinical counter from The Wolves.
72'
Borussia Dortmund
OVER THE HEAD OF MODESTE!
Hazard whips in a beautiful cross into the area from the right byline, but it just fizzes over the head of Modeste at the back post!
71'
Borussia Dortmund
Off
Niklas Süle
Borussia Dortmund
Blocked Shots1
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
Wide2
On
Thorgan Hazard
Borussia Dortmund
70'
Borussia Dortmund
DOUBLE DORTMUND CHANGE
BVB make a double change as Hazard and Modeste are introduced. This may see Dortmund shift to a back three.
Off
Donyell Malen
Borussia Dortmund
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Anthony Modeste
Borussia Dortmund
67'
HUMMELS TO THE RESCUE!
What an interception! Wimmer runs in behind and it looks for a second as if he is played in with the perfect pass, but Hummels gets across to make a vital intervention!